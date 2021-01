Blue Devils win duals at Nebraska City event

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth wrestlers gained the upper hand in three of their duals Saturday during a ten-team event in Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils placed fourth in the Rumble in River Country Duals Tournament. Plattsmouth defeated Elkhorn, Fort Calhoun and Crete before dropping a dual to Nebraska City. Wahoo edged Plattsmouth 40-30 in the third-place dual.

The Blue Devils began their day with three straight decisive victories. The team dominated Elkhorn 69-12, Fort Calhoun 59-21 and Crete 63-12. PHS then matched up with Nebraska City in the final pool-portion dual of the tournament. Nebraska City won the last seven weight classes to rally past PHS 42-27.

Josh Adkins (152 pounds), Josh Colgrove (160) and Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) finished 5-0 for the Blue Devils. Dominic Cherek (132), Elijah Dix (138), Mathew Zitek (145) and Caleb Adkins (182) each went 4-1 at the tournament.

Plattsmouth will host Bellevue East on Tuesday night and will travel to Norris for a dual on Thursday night. Action will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.