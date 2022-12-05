Blue Devils win game over Omaha Mercy

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls unlocked a winning result Saturday afternoon with many scoring keys against Omaha Mercy.

The Blue Devils defended their home court with a 52-38 triumph over the Monarchs. Plattsmouth used an aggressive offense to earn many trips to the free-throw line. The team finished the game 19-of-39 at the stripe.

Plattsmouth (1-1) controlled action throughout the first half. The squad scored seven points in the first several minutes and led 11-3 after one quarter.

PHS opened up the offense in the second period. The team secured several fast-break chances and sank free throws after being fouled. Plattsmouth turned a 17-9 lead into a 31-16 halftime advantage.

Omaha Mercy (0-2) began to turn the tide after the break. The Monarchs whittled the deficit down to 38-33 at the end of the third quarter. Omaha Mercy remained within 40-35 with 5:30 to play, but Plattsmouth’s defense rose to the occasion after that.

Gertie Yoder gave the Blue Devils momentum when she took a charge with 4:54 on the clock. The team stretched the lead to 45-37 with just over three minutes to play and forced several missed jumpers by the Monarchs. Plattsmouth held Omaha Mercy to just three points in the final stretch.

Ashleigh Widick helped the Blue Devils with nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals. She also took one charge and made four pass deflections.

Jolie Dix collected 15 points, three steals and four pass deflections for Plattsmouth, and Averi Winters contributed 11 points, two boards, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections. Stella Campin gave PHS a major rebounding presence with eight boards. She added two points and two pass deflections in the paint.

Aimee Dasher ended the afternoon with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Yoder took one charge and netted two points and six rebounds, and Natalie Briggs contributed one point, five rebounds, two assists and one block.

Mila Wehrbein tallied four points, two boards, two steals and one pass deflection. Samayri Wright posted one assist and one block and Chloe Adkins had one rebound. Kayla Briggs chipped in one point, one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections.

Plattsmouth will resume the season Friday with a trip to Blair. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The team will return home Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup against Schuyler.

Omaha Mercy 3 13 17 5 – 38

Plattsmouth 11 20 7 14 – 52

Plattsmouth (52)

Dix 3-11 9-17 15, Winters 5-12 1-3 11, Dasher 2-4 2-4 7, N. Briggs 0-5 1-2 1, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Widick 3-7 3-9 9, Campin 0-2 2-2 2, Wehrbein 2-4 0-0 4, Adkins 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, K. Briggs 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-49 19-39 52.