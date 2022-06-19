Blue Devils win games at Broken Bow diamond

BROKEN BOW – Plattsmouth athletes connected on many of their swings at the plate this weekend during their trip to Broken Bow.

The Blue Devils took part in a tournament against several teams from central and western Nebraska. Plattsmouth played Lexington and Alliance on Friday, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on Saturday and Broken Bow on Sunday. The team ended the tournament 2-2.

Plattsmouth 15, Lexington 1

Plattsmouth players began their first game at Paul Brown Field with major moments on offense. The Blue Devils pounded 15 hits during the afternoon and ended action in the fifth inning due to mercy rule.

Plattsmouth pulled away from Lexington in the second inning. The team plated seven runs to go ahead 8-0. The Blue Devils added five runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to seal the victory.

Eli Horner helped Plattsmouth at the plate with two hits and three runs batted in. Gabe Villamonte generated three hits and two RBI and Gage Olsen pocketed a pair of RBI.

Louis Ingram and Horner threw pitches for Plattsmouth in the matchup. Ingram registered nine strikeouts in three innings on the mound, and Horner collected four strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Lexington 000 10 – 1 4 5

Plattsmouth 175 2x – 15 15 1

Plattsmouth 14, Alliance 0

Plattsmouth’s opening-day energy continued Friday night against Alliance. Villamonte and Olsen combined on a no-hitter in the five-inning game. Olsen struck out three batters in three innings and Villamonte produced four strikeouts in two innings of work.

Plattsmouth set the tone for the game in the first inning. The Blue Devils generated six runs in the opening frame and stretched the lead to 10-0 after two stanzas. Plattsmouth iced the outcome with four runs in the top of the fifth.

Wesley Vick and Horner each drove in three runs for Plattsmouth and Villamonte collected a pair of RBI. Ethan Walker registered two hits and one walk and Olsen and Tyler Demboski each pocketed two hits.

Plattsmouth 640 04 – 14 11 0

Alliance 000 00 – 0 0 4

D-C-B 10, Plattsmouth 5

Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stopped Plattsmouth’s momentum on Saturday. D-C-B seized control of the game in the fourth inning. The team scored five times in the frame to increase its lead from 4-3 to 9-3.

D-C-B entered the sixth inning with a 10-3 advantage. The Blue Devils scored twice in their rally attempt but Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus was able to stay ahead after the final out.

Horner helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and Demboski drew a pair of walks. Olsen pitched four innings with seven strikeouts and Parker Aughenbaugh tossed two innings. Nolan Hurt struck out ten batters in five innings and added three hits at the plate for D-C-B.

D-C-B 121 501 – 10 5 0

Plattsmouth 012 002 – 5 4 3

Broken Bow 3, Plattsmouth 2

Plattsmouth ended the tournament Sunday afternoon with a close game against Broken Bow. Villamonte and Broken Bow pitcher Max Denson dueled throughout the matchup. Denson allowed six hits and produced ten strikeouts in his complete game, and Villamonte struck out ten batters and yielded four hits in six innings.

Plattsmouth (9-3) jumped ahead with two runs in the first inning, but Broken Bow (13-4) reversed the momentum in the next two frames. The home team scored a solo run in the second and notched two runs in the third. The sides then traded zeroes on the scoreboard the rest of the game.

Horner gave the Blue Devils two hits and Olsen drove in one run. Vick collected one hit, Villamonte drew two walks at the plate and Henry Loontjer added one walk.

Plattsmouth will begin the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils will host Louisville/Weeping Water in the first round at 8 p.m. The tournament will continue on Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

Plattsmouth 200 000 0 – 2 6 1

Broken Bow 012 000 x – 3 4 0

