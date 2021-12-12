Blue Devils win matches at Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Plattsmouth wrestlers made the Mid-America Center their home base this weekend for action against athletes from six states.

The Blue Devils battled opponents at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday. The tournament featured teams from Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. Wrestlers from 41 schools took part in the boys tournament and the girls event featured 26 programs.

The Plattsmouth girls tied for 16th place in team standings with 33 points. PHS tied Omaha Marian and finished ahead of larger schools like Iowa City West, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Fort Dodge in the tournament.

Zoey Barber and Gracie Stonner each earned medals for PHS. Barber captured third place in the tournament with a 4-1 mark at 120 pounds. She picked up two pins and one decision before falling 8-7 in overtime to Hannah Glynn of Blue Valley Southwest. Barber rebounded with a pin of Olathe North’s Kaylan Hitchcock in the third-place match.

Stonner stood on the sixth-place platform of the medal podium. She produced a pair of pins in her first three matches at 152 pounds. Promise Smeal of Millard South stopped Stonner in the second period of their fifth-place contest.

The Plattsmouth boys captured 23rd place in their tournament with 149 points. The team defeated many larger schools such as Ames, Olathe North, Kearney and Omaha Creighton Prep.

Josh Colgrove highlighted the weekend for the PHS boys with a third-place medal at 170 pounds. He won all five matches on Friday and moved into the semifinals with two victories Saturday morning. Brian Petry of Millard North edged Colgrove 6-4 in overtime. Colgrove bounced back with a 7-1 victory over Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley in the third-place match.

Josh Adkins added an eighth-place result at 195 pounds. He advanced to the quarterfinals before meeting wrestlers from Olathe South, North Scott and Millard West.

Girls Team Results

Washburn 191, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 101, Gardner-Edgerton 100, Platte County 92, Papillion-La Vista 79, Olathe North 77, Millard South 73, Olathe South 73, Blue Valley Southwest 63, Millard North 61, Nebraska City 51, Missouri Valley 40, Millard West 38, Bennington 36.5, Ames 34, Omaha Marian 33, Plattsmouth 33, Iowa City West 31, Fort Dodge 30, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 27, Underwood 25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 10, Brandon Valley 4, Waverly 4, Glenwood 2

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Zoey Barber (3rd)

Pinned NyAsia Jones (MSO) 0:36, maj. dec. Lilly Kepler (GDE) 13-2, pinned Selena McCrery (BEN) 1:56, dec. by Hannah Glynn (BVSW) 8-7 (OT), pinned Kaylan Hitchcock (OLN) 3:57

126 – Ava Thornton

Pinned by Ryleigh Eckles (MNO) 0:49, pinned by Delaine Lahmeyer (OLN) 1:03

132 – Wynter Hansen

Pinned by Adelynn Howat (OLS) 0:45, pinned Gabrielle Johnston (OMN) 0:55, pinned by Kloee Mitcham (MNO) 2:35

152 – Gracie Stonner (6th)

Pinned Hathia Joseph (OMN) 5:05, pinned by Espie Almazan (CBLC) 1:09, pinned Mason Klein (MLW) 1:06, pinned by Dana Swedensky (CBLC) 1:23, pinned by Promise Smeal (MSO) 3:15

Boys Team Results

Brandon Valley 562.5, Millard South 423, Underwood 365.5, Waukee Northwest 328, Papillion-La Vista 303.5, Iowa City West 293.5, Lincoln East 279.5, Grand Island 277.5, Waverly 277.5, Washburn Rural 273, Fort Dodge 270.5, Blue Valley Southwest 268, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 259.5, North Scott 259, Omaha Westside 237.5, Atlantic/CAM 217.5, Millard West 198, Blair 192, St. Thomas Aquinas 191, Totino-Grace 179, Platte County 168, Millard North 149.5, Plattsmouth 149, Missouri Valley 148.5, Olathe North 148, Nebraska City 144.5, Olathe South 143, Kearney 141, Bennington 135.5, Mill Valley 135, Gardner-Edgerton 126, LeMars 125, Ames 122, South Sioux City 106.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 96.5, Glenwood 96, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 58.5, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 49.5, Council Bluffs St. Albert 48, Saint James Academy 38.5, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 15

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Randy Morehead

Pinned by Blake Allen (UND) 1:30, pinned by Carlos Prados (NCY) 1:05, pinned Dalton McCormick (CBAL) 1:13, pinned Edsel Quintana (OLS) 2:41, pinned by Caden Smith (GDE) 2:46, pinned by Sean O’Brian (TTG) 3:38, pinned Dalton McCormick (CBAL) 2:39, dec. by Sterling Warren (ICW) 7-3

126 – Hayden Coleman

Pinned by Jacob Tangpricha (WBR) 1:14, pinned by Kamren Robbins (MLN) 1:13, pinned by Nicholas Rogge (SSC) 0:35, pinned by Aiden Howat (OLS) 3:52, won by medical forfeit over Alex Mendoza (CBTJ), pinned by Logan Gutierrez (MLW) 1:33

132 – Chance Larsen

Pinned by Brody Byrne (WBR) 0:12, pinned by Hayden Mills (BVSW) 0:39, pinned by Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) 0:46, tech fall by Chase Moore (MLN) 20-5 (4:00)

138 – Logan Wooten

Pinned by Cole Toline (LNE) 1:58, pinned by Grant O’Dell (ICW) 1:51, pinned Cadell Kalhorn (GLN) 1:07, pinned Jaylon Dillard (OLN) 1:33, dec. by Andres Pro (NCY) 3-1, pinned Landan McManus (AME) 0:50, dec. by Cayson Hart (STQ) 2-0, dec. Brady Mason (MVL) 10-6

145 – Bryce Neuin

Tech fall by Colin McAlister (MVL) 16-0 (6:00), pinned by Drew Moser (WAV) 1:41, dec. by Dylan Waggerman (STQ) 6-3, dec. Adam Link (NST) 6-3, dec. by Andrew Bowman (MSV) 7-1, maj. dec Mathew Crawley (CBSA) 12-3, pinned by Josh Rogge (BLA) 3:37, dec. by Reese Fauble (GLN) 7-2

152 – Dominic Vercellino

Pinned by Ben Hansen (MSV) 3:51, pinned by Zander Ernst (SBL) 1:37, maj. dec. by Maddox Nelson (UND) 16-2, pinned by Peyton Westlin (NST) 1:00, dec. by Kristjan Marshall (WBR) 7-2, dec. by Darrell Smith (PLC) 10-8, pinned Lincoln Hutt (WNE) 0:50

160 – Mathew Zitek

Dec. by Alex Allen (LEM) 2-0, pinned by Henry Reilly (MSO) 2:56, won by medical forfeit over Casey Overstreet (AME), pinned Harrell Jackson (MLW) 1:37, pinned Aden Smith (WAV) 5:57, dec. Ben Enders (MNO) 10-5, pinned by Cal Hartman (FTD) 0:16

170 – Josh Colgrove (3rd)

Pinned Chase Calhoon (WBR) 0:32, pinned Ruben Hernandez (OLN) 0:40, pinned Logan Hobbs (NCY) 1:25, pinned Warren Rolf (WAV) 0:45, pinned Evan Jalas (LEM) 0:38, maj. dec. Adonis Bonar (OCR) 14-3, dec. by Brian Petry (MLN) 6-4 (OT), dec. Lucas Slack (BRV) 7-1

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh

Pinned Kaden Johnson (NCY) 1:03, dec. Cailyb Weekley (GRI) 13-6, pinned by Cy Kruse (TTG) 3:10, pinned by Jack Hamilton (OWS) 1:53, pinned Jarrett Armstrong (ATL) 1:15, pinned by Caeden Olin (MSO) 0:58, pinned Drake Davis (ICW) 1:25, pinned by Gage Claussen (MSV) 3:40

195 – Josh Adkins (8th)

Pinned Lane Kovarik (KRY) 2:38, pinned Brenden Casey (ATL) 5:03, dec. Pray Pope (OCR) 11-10, pinned Charles Baker (TTG) 1:18, pinned by Blake Jouret (OLS) 1:26, pinned Brek Boruff (MSV) 1:32, pinned by A.J. Petersen (NST) 1:06, pinned by Charlie Nosal (MLW) 4:00

220 – Caleb Adkins

Maj. dec. Jesse Vander Woude (SSC) 11-2, pinned Noah Molina (KRY) 0:51, dec. by Mikah Ruiz (NCY) 3-1, dec. by Ayden Hoag (LEM) 3-0, lost by medical forfeit to Axel Lyman (LNE) and Wade Spencer (SJA)

