BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes faced squads from across the state Friday in track and field activities at Blair.
The Blue Devils battled a variety of teams from Classes A and B at the Mike Lehl Invite. Both Plattsmouth squads finished seventh in the 12-school meet. The PHS girls collected 37 points and the PHS boys posted 36 points.
Chloe Sabatka and Taylor Caba both won championships for the Plattsmouth girls. Sabatka earned the triple jump title with a leap of 33-9 3/4. Omaha Skutt’s Kennedy Powell (33-7 1/2) and Lincoln Pius X’s Claire Lewandowski (33-0) finished second and third. Sabatka soared past 33 feet on three of her four successful jumps.
Caba earned first place in the 3,200 meters in a personal-best time of 11:57.94. She outdueled Aurora’s Maya Nachtigal (12:01.16) in the final lap to win. Caba ran the last 400 meters in 1:14.47 to collect her gold medal.
Caba became just the third Plattsmouth girl to break 12 minutes in the race in the past ten years. She joined Shelby Kindelin (11:27.66, 2010) and Autumn Graham (11:41.13, 2015) in the prestigious group.
Sabatka added medals in the 400 and 800 and Jessica Meisinger claimed a medal in the 800. Members of the school’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams also finished in the top six spots of their races.
Andrew Rathman, Hunter Smith and C.J. Wiseman all earned silver medals for Plattsmouth. Rathman finished second in the high jump (5-10) and Smith cleared a personal-best height of 12-7 in the pole vault. Wiseman clocked a personal-best time of 10:15.31 in the 3,200.
Wiseman burst away from the pack in the seventh lap and iced his second-place time with a strong final 400 meters. He ran the last lap in 1:06.309.
Smith continued his streak of top finishes in the pole vault. He has claimed either first or second place in all eight of Plattsmouth’s meets this spring. He is the only Plattsmouth boy to soar over 12 feet in the past decade.
Rathman claimed his seventh medal of the spring and his third straight second-place performance. He has cleared at least 5-10 in each of the past three meets.
Kaleb Smith (high jump), Dakota Minshall (pole vault), Brandt Colbert (triple jump) and Tucker Anderson (triple jump) all generated medals for PHS. Smith finished third, Colbert placed fourth, Anderson collected fifth place and Minshall finished sixth.
Plattsmouth will resume the campaign Tuesday in the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. Gretna will host this year’s league action. Field events are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and running events are slated to begin at 3 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 130, Aurora 77, Elkhorn 75, Seward 54, Omaha Westside 42, Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 37, Blair 32, Omaha Skutt 28, Omaha Mercy 8, Gretna 5, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 1
Plattsmouth Results
400 – Chloe Sabatka 1:02.32 (3rd)
800 – Jessica Meisinger 2:28.82 (5th), Chloe Sabatka 2:30.27 (6th)
3,200 – Taylor Caba 11:57.94 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth 4:24.48 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth 10:12.33 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 33-9 3/4 (1st)
Boys Team Results
Seward 114, Lincoln Pius X 94, Blair 62, Omaha Skutt 50, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40, Omaha Westside 39.50, Plattsmouth 36, Bennington 34.50, Omaha Roncalli 22, Aurora 18, Elkhorn 14, Gretna 3
Plattsmouth Results
3,200 – C.J. Wiseman 10:15.31 (2nd)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 5-10 (2nd), Kaleb Smith 5-10 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-7 (tied 2nd), Dakota Minshall 11-7 (6th)
Triple Jump – Brandt Colbert 40-4 (4th), Tucker Anderson 40-1 (5th)