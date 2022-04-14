Blue Devils win medals at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth track and field athletes stormed past their opponents in many events Tuesday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

Both PHS squads finished fourth in team standings. The Plattsmouth girls scored 60 points and the PHS boys generated 69 points. Blair won the girls team title with 152 points and Omaha Skutt claimed the boys championship with 160 points.

The Plattsmouth girls scored points in 12 events. The Blue Devils captured silver medals in a pair of relay races. The 1,600-meter relay team of Jozlyn Barnes, Mila Wehrbein, Jessica Meisinger and Lyndsey Caba placed second in 4:33.44. The 3,200 team of Jolie Dix, Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Caba posted a second-place time of 10:41.39.

The Plattsmouth boys scored points in 15 events. Elijah Dix highlighted the afternoon with a championship in the 3,200 meters. He crossed the tape in 10:47.05 to win the title. He defeated the rest of the field by three seconds.

Kevin Sohl captured second place in the 110-meter hurdles (16.68 seconds), and Plattsmouth’s 400-meter relay team earned silver medals during the afternoon. Brock Headley, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker and Clyde Hinton placed second in 46.17.

Plattsmouth officials moved up the schedule of the entire meet due to the weather forecast. They were able to compete all events before severe storms moved into the area during the early evening.

Girls Team Results

Blair 152, Omaha Skutt 121, Auburn 69, Plattsmouth 60, Bennington 53, Omaha Gross 43, Omaha Mercy 18, Boys Town 10

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Katie Torres 13.49 (6th)

400 – Jessica Meisinger 1:06.961 (4th)

100-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 17.11 (3rd), Amelia Field 18.23 (5th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Emily Macias-Palomar, Payton Haugaard, Katie Torres, Sydney Hobscheidt) 54.71 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Mila Wehrbein, Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba) 4:33.44 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jolie Dix, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba) 10:41.39 (2nd)

Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard 8-6 (4th), Holly Wilson 6-0 (6th)

Discus – Gertie Yoder 93-2 (4th), Julianna Hamilton 92-10 (5th)

Shot Put – Gertie Yoder 32-4 (3rd), Julianna Hamilton 28-11 (5th)

High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-6 (5th)

Long Jump – Kayla Briggs 15-0 1/2 (5th)

Triple Jump – Kayla Briggs 31-11 (4th), Krista Hardy 31-2 (6th)

Boys Team Results

Omaha Skutt 160, Blair 92, Elkhorn Mount Michael 86, Plattsmouth 69, Auburn 31, Omaha Gross 30, Bennington 26

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.43 (5th)

200 – Aizyn Fulmer 23.26 (4th), Clyde Hinton 23.37 (5th)

800 – Carter Moss 2:14.42 (4th)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 5:06.10 (4th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:47.05 (1st)

110-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 16.68 (2nd), Mathew Zitek 20.26 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 47.34 (5th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 46.17 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Blake Duncan, Andrew Gimble, Alex Lozzi, Daniel Barajas) 9:56.36 (4th)

Discus – Caleb Adkins 129-8 (3rd)

Shot Put – Caleb Adkins 40-8 1/2 (6th)

Pole Vault – Hayden Coleman 10-0 (5th)

High Jump – Liam LaSure 5-8 (3rd)

Long Jump – Louis Ingram 19-0 1/2 (6th)

Triple Jump – Louis Ingram 39-8 (4th)

