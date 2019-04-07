Plattsmouth baseball players gained confidence this weekend with victories over Omaha Northwest and Twin River.
Plattsmouth 5, Omaha Northwest 4
Plattsmouth stopped Omaha Northwest Friday afternoon in a home game that came down to the final pitch. Omaha Northwest had the tying run on base in the seventh inning but the Blue Devils prevented the Huskies from crossing the plate.
Plattsmouth head coach Jim Olsen said he was pleased to see the team handle the pressure-packed situation with poise.
“It was nice to win a close game like this,” Olsen said. “We had lost a couple of extra-inning games earlier this year, so this gives the guys a lot of confidence to know that they can do well in a tight game. I was really happy to see them get one like that.”
Plattsmouth scored three runs in the first inning and built the lead to 5-2 in the second frame. Omaha Northwest chopped the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth and tried to complete the comeback in the seventh. PHS was able to make the defensive plays it needed to win.
Nathan Konkler helped Plattsmouth with a pair of hits and Kade Parriott drove in two runs. Adam Eggert tossed six innings of relief on the mound. He struck out nine Huskies.
“We hit well and we pitched well,” Olsen said. “It was a great overall team win.”
Omaha Northwest 200 011 0 – 4 9 1
Plattsmouth 320 000 x – 5 9 3
Plattsmouth 13, Twin River 3
Plattsmouth raced past Twin River in a game held in Genoa Saturday morning. PHS erased a 3-2 deficit with seven runs in the fourth inning. The team tacked on four more runs to win by mercy rule in six innings.
Konkler produced two hits and four runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Eggert and Aaronn Aho each had two hits and Logan Blotzer had one walk and two RBI. Jehu Montes and Zane Renner each added one walk for the team.
Konkler struck out nine Twin River batters in five innings of work. Shawn McKinley registered one strikeout in one inning.
Plattsmouth (2-5) will continue its season Monday night in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. The Blue Devils will travel to Gretna for a 6 p.m. game. League officials moved all first-round games from Tuesday to Monday because of the threat of rain on Tuesday.
Plattsmouth 200 731 – 13 11 1
Twin River 201 000 – 3 3 2