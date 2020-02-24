Blue Devils wrestle at state tournament

OMAHA – Three Plattsmouth athletes competed on the state’s biggest wrestling stage this past week in matches at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Dominic Cherek, Caleb Laney and Josh Colgrove participated in the Class B State Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Cherek competed at 126 pounds, Laney wrestled at 145 pounds and Colgrove took part in the 152-pound bracket.
Cherek and Laney both won their first-round matches at state. Cherek defeated Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard 11-7 and Laney doubled up Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad 14-7. Both Blue Devils wrestled two more matches before being eliminated from their brackets.
Colgrove collected a 13-5 victory over Omaha Roncalli’s Jabez Anderson in the opening round and fell 3-1 to Pierce’s Ashton Schweitzer in the quarterfinals. He rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Minden’s Alex Banuelos. Colgrove went up 5-1 after the second period and sealed the match with a late takedown.
Colgrove battled Cameron Zink of Ogallala in the third round of consolations on Friday night. He trailed 4-2 after Zink collected a late takedown in the second period. Colgrove rallied within 6-5 in the final 15 seconds of the match but Zink was able to preserve the victory.
Cherek ended his season 19-12, Laney finished 21-11 and Colgrove collected a 26-7 mark. They helped Plattsmouth place 35th in Class B team standings with eight points.
Hastings won the Class B team championship with 140 points. Omaha Skutt (115.5) edged Gering (107.5) for second place.
Class B Team Results
Hastings 140, Omaha Skutt 115.5, Gering 107.5, Bennington 98, Arlington 90, Grand Island Northwest 77.5, Ralston 70, Beatrice 66.5, Aurora 62, Central City 62, York 54, Wahoo 51, Lexington 49, Wayne 46, Blair 43, Ogallala 40, Adams Central 39, Columbus Lakeview 38, Pierce 38, Sidney 38, Scottsbluff 34, Waverly 33.5, O’Neill 31.5, Platteview 29, Norris 28, Seward 28, McCook 24, Nebraska City 23.5, Holdrege 23, Fairbury 20.5, Omaha Concordia/DC West 20, Schuyler 16, Boys Town 11, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Plattsmouth 8, Cozad 5, Minden 5, Gothenburg 4, Alliance 3, Chadron 3, Crete 1, Omaha Roncalli 1, Auburn 0, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0, Omaha Gross 0, West Point-Beemer 0
Plattsmouth Results
126 – Dominic Cherek
Dec. Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 11-7, pinned by Dylan Kunz (Central City) 0:48, maj. dec. by Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 16-2
145 – Caleb Laney
Dec. Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 14-7, pinned by Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 3:39, dec. by Colby Puck (Bennington) 8-4
152 – Josh Colgrove
Maj. dec. Jabez Anderson (Omaha Roncalli) 13-5, dec. by Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 3-1, dec. Alex Banuelos (Minden) 7-1, dec. by Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 6-5