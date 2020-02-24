Blue Devils wrestle at state tournament

OMAHA – Three Plattsmouth athletes competed on the state’s biggest wrestling stage this past week in matches at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Dominic Cherek, Caleb Laney and Josh Colgrove participated in the Class B State Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Cherek competed at 126 pounds, Laney wrestled at 145 pounds and Colgrove took part in the 152-pound bracket.

Cherek and Laney both won their first-round matches at state. Cherek defeated Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard 11-7 and Laney doubled up Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad 14-7. Both Blue Devils wrestled two more matches before being eliminated from their brackets.

Colgrove collected a 13-5 victory over Omaha Roncalli’s Jabez Anderson in the opening round and fell 3-1 to Pierce’s Ashton Schweitzer in the quarterfinals. He rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Minden’s Alex Banuelos. Colgrove went up 5-1 after the second period and sealed the match with a late takedown.

Colgrove battled Cameron Zink of Ogallala in the third round of consolations on Friday night. He trailed 4-2 after Zink collected a late takedown in the second period. Colgrove rallied within 6-5 in the final 15 seconds of the match but Zink was able to preserve the victory.