WAHOO – Plattsmouth wrestlers traveled to Wahoo this weekend for matchups with athletes from across eastern Nebraska.
The Blue Devils placed fourth in the 16-team tournament with 142 points. Seven PHS athletes left Saturday’s event with medals.
Devin Pfeifer led Plattsmouth’s charge up the scoreboard with a first-place performance at 220 pounds. Pfeifer improved to 13-3 with three pins during the day. He stopped Laurence Brands of Oakland-Craig, Michael Cisneros of Lincoln Pius X and Kalten Bauers of Centennial.
Chance Taylor (126 pounds), Brock Bashus (132), Jayden Wooten (170) and Trevor Nielsen (285) all captured third place in their weight brackets. Dominic Cherek (113) and Drake Rader (195) each hauled home fourth-place medals.
The Blue Devils will wrap up the December portion of their schedule Thursday night. The team will travel to Glenwood for a dual. The varsity contest is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Team Results
David City Aquinas 170.5, Lexington 157.5, Wahoo 144, Plattsmouth 142, Malcolm 85.5, York 79, Lincoln Pius X 69, Omaha Westside 64.5, East Butler 49, Oakland-Craig 48, Centennial 47, Bishop Neumann 23, Friend 16, Omaha Concordia 14, Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Cael Nielsen
Pinned by Ivan Lazo (LEX) 1:56, pinned by Hunter Vandenberg (DCA) 1:54
113 – Dominic Cherek (4th)
Tech fall Michael Polivka (EBT) 17-0 (5:31), pinned by Thomas Ivey (YRK) 1:04, pinned Kayden Jensen (OCN) 2:09, pinned by Sebastian Lausterer (WAH) 2:03
120 – Josh Adkins
Pinned Greyson Peters (OCN) 1:50, pinned by Ryan Zoucha (MLC) 0:38, maj. dec. Cole Holman (FRI) 10-0, pinned by Ryan Payne (CEN) 1:35
126 – Chance Taylor (3rd)
Pinned Cade Hargis (OWS) 3:07, pinned by Gaven Schernikau (CEN) 2:21, pinned Cole Schulzkump (LPX) 0:28, pinned Angel De La Torre (LEX) 1:22
132 – Brock Bashus (3rd)
Pinned Max Revers (OCN) 4:26, dec. by Cameron Schrad (DCA) 3-2, dec. Lucas Hilliard (OC) 9-2, dec. Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 5-2
145 – Zach Nielsen
Pinned by Breckin Ratkovec (EBT) 5:22, pinned by Gavin Zoucha (MLC) 2:47
152 – Cameron Aughenbaugh
Dec. Grant Burbach (MLC) 8-7, pinned by Zane Bennett (WAH) 0:34, pinned Cooper Craig (AGHS) 0:57, pinned by Vinny Leibert (LEX) 2:31
170 – Jayden Wooten (3rd)
Pinned Jacob Vincentini (OWS) 1:02, tech fall Hunter Tucker (AGHS) 19-1 (5:57), dec. by Colten Ratkovec (EBT) 7-2, maj. dec. Tom Maline (OC) 11-2, pinned Ben Kment (DCA) 0:57
195 – Drake Rader (4th)
Pinned Nolan Schultz (DCA) 3:19, pinned by Haydn Deinert (MLC) 5:04, pinned Matt Onken (OWS) 3:30, dec. by Kobe Lyons (YRK) 7-3
220 – Devin Pfeifer (1st)
Pinned Laurence Brands (OC) 0:57, pinned Michael Cisneros (LPX) 2:17, pinned Kalten Bauers (CEN) 5:06
285 – Trevor Nielsen (3rd)
Pinned by Owen Schramm (DCA) 1:48, pinned Kale Nordmeyer (MLC) 1:47, dec. Grant Gubbels (LPX) 3-1, pinned Justyn Hale (OC) 2:17