Blue Devils wrestle at WHS

WAHOO – Four Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Wahoo on Friday for action on wrestling mats.

Zoey Barber, Ava Thornton, Wynter Hansen and Gracie Stonner represented PHS at the Wahoo Invite. Teams from Nebraska and Iowa took part in the tournament. Plattsmouth placed 11th in team standings with 19 points.

Barber highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a second-place showing at 114 pounds. She pinned wrestlers from Cedar Bluffs and Battle Creek before matching up with Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan in the title bout. Pehrson (16-0) remained undefeated with a 5-2 victory. Barber improved her season mark to 8-2.

Hansen wrestled three times at 132 pounds, Thornton competed twice at 126 pounds and Stonner wrestled once at 152 pounds. It was the final tournament of 2021 for the team. The Blue Devils will begin the 2022 portion of their schedule at the Nebraska City Duals on Jan. 15.

Team Results

Wahoo 104, South Sioux City 69, Omaha Westside 58, Omaha North 56, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 46, Yutan 42, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 32, Battle Creek 30, High Plains Community 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Benson 17, Malcolm 4, Cedar Bluffs 0, Palmyra 0

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (2nd)

Pinned Elly Samek (CBL) 0:31, pinned Ella Reeves (BTC) 2:39, dec. by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 5-2

126 – Ava Thornton

Pinned by Regan Rosseter (OWS) 0:33, pinned by Adilene Delgadillo (SSC) 0:11

132 – Wynter Hansen

Pinned by Isabella Manning (WSP) 2:35, dec. Bella Hirsch-Rollins (CBAL) 9-4, pinned by Alicia Gubalke (OWS) 1:52

152 – Gracie Stonner (2nd)

Pinned by Yohaly Quinones (SSC) 1:22

