Blue Devils wrestle in league tournament
Blue Devils wrestle in league tournament

Plattsmouth wrestling

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth wrestlers produced victories on the mat Friday in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Blue Devils collected fourth place in the league tournament with 104.5 points. Beatrice won the TBC championship with 174 points and Platteview was second with 111 points. Nebraska City edged Plattsmouth by one point for third place in team standings.

Josh Adkins (152 pounds), Josh Colgrove (160) and Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) led Plattsmouth with silver medals in their weight classes. Cael Nielsen (113), Logan Wooten (126), Dominic Cherek (132) and Parker Aughenbaugh (145) helped the Blue Devils with third-place finishes.

Team Results

Beatrice 174, Platteview 111, Nebraska City 105.5, Plattsmouth 104.5, Wahoo 102.5, Ralston 84

Plattsmouth Results

106 – Hayden Coleman

Pinned by Gavin Vanover (BEA) 0:52, pinned by Jet Nuckolls (WAH) 4:09

113 – Cael Nielsen (3rd)

Pinned Carter Moore (PLV) 3:15, dec. by Isaiah Foster (WAH) 4-3, pinned Bradyn Anaya (RAL) 2:02, dec. Chase Landreth (NCY) 11-6

120 – Chance Larsen

Tech fall by Hayden Schalk (NCY) 21-6 (2:59), pinned by Bryce Karlin (BEA) 0:24, pinned by Gage Ryba (PLV) 1:51

126 – Logan Wooten (3rd)

Pinned by Aiden Riha (PLV) 3:00, pinned by Jeremy McKee (RAL) 4:16, dec. Colton Jelinek (BEA) 7-0

132 – Dominic Cherek (3rd)

Pinned Jesse Rodriguez (NCY) 1:08, pinned by Malachi Bordovsky (WAH) 4:30, maj. dec. Reed Patera (PLV) 15-6

138 – Bryce Neuin

Pinned by Michael Mass (RAL) 3:17, tech fall by Sebastian Lausterer (WAH) 23-8 (4:27)

145 – Parker Aughenbaugh (3rd)

Pinned Kruse Williamson (BEA) 4:00, pinned by Bayler Poston (NCY) 0:14, pinned Dylan Roesler (PLV) 0:40, dec. Griffin Lausterer (WAH) 7-0

152 – Josh Adkins (2nd)

Tech fall Brandon Hasenkamp (WAH) 20-4 (5:16), maj. dec. Lee Hobbs (NCY) 19-8, pinned by Noah Talmadge (RAL) 3:19

160 – Josh Colgrove (2nd)

Dec. Jarrett Koch (BEA) 6-0, dec. by Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) 8-2

170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)

Dec. Carson Ross (PLV) 10-7, pinned by Torrance Keehn (BEA) 1:41

182 – Caleb Adkins

Pinned by Cooper Hancock (WAH) 1:08, pinned by Nick Horst (PLV) 4:37

