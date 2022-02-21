Blue Devils wrestle in state tournament

OMAHA – Plattsmouth wrestlers gained state tournament experience this week during matches on Omaha mats.

Six PHS athletes traveled to CHI Health Center Omaha for action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils tied for 20th place in Class B team standings with 26 points.

PHS senior Josh Colgrove highlighted the school’s trip to state with a third-place medal at 170 pounds. He finished his season 40-4.

Colgrove faced South Sioux City’s Darrius Helms (22-19) in his first match Thursday morning. He gained the upper hand within the opening 40 seconds and pinned Helms in 1:42.

Colgrove then faced Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (28-5) in the quarterfinals. Both decorated wrestlers appeared in state title matches in 2021. Colgrove placed second at 160 pounds and Keehn finished second at 170 pounds.

Colgrove snapped a scoreless tie with an escape at the 1:25 mark of the second period. Keehn began the third period in the down position, and Colgrove kept him in that spot for most of the way. Keehn scored two points with 15 seconds left to claim a 2-1 victory.

Colgrove came back on Friday with two straight victories in the consolation bracket. He collected a 7-2 triumph over Omaha Skutt’s Gage Guenther (22-14) in his first consolation match, and he pocketed a 5-2 decision over Seward’s Nolan Hill (37-12) on Friday night. He led Hill 3-1 after the second period and posted a takedown with 33 seconds left to seal the victory.

Colgrove earned third place by winning both of his Saturday morning matches by 3-2 margins. He stopped Norris opponent Cooper Spaulding (42-4) and Scottbluff’s Frankie Trevino (44-10).

PHS senior Cael Nielsen reached the third round of consolations at 120 pounds. He began his tournament on Thursday by pinning Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco (36-17) in 1:48.

Nielsen then squared off with Blair’s Jesse Loges (32-9) in the quarterfinals. Loges took a 3-2 lead after the first period and maintained that gap over the next two minutes. He added two points with 1:14 left to win 5-2.

Nielsen continued his season on Friday morning with a 4-2 victory over Nebraska City’s Carlos Prados (28-11). Waverly’s Brayden Canoyer (38-12) stopped Nielsen 8-3 in the third round of consolations. Nielsen finished his season 17-7.

Plattsmouth sophomore Logan Wooten faced Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke (17-3) in the first round of the 138-pound bracket. Reinke, a two-time state champion and three-time state medalist, won the match 13-0.

Wooten ended his campaign on Friday against Columbus Lakeview’s Owen Bargen (44-11). Bargen collected a pin in 2:56. Wooten finished the season 18-23.

PHS junior Bryce Neuin wrestled twice at 145 pounds. Waverly’s Drew Moser (46-6) produced a pin in 1:34 in their first-round match. Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner (33-18) stopped Neuin 7-1 in Friday’s consolation round. Neuin finished his season 15-23.

Plattsmouth junior Mathew Zitek competed in two matches at 160 pounds. Hastings opponent Jett Samuelson (42-1) pinned Zitek in 1:57 in their first match. Auburn’s Brad Hall (37-16) manufactured a 7-5 victory on Friday morning. Zitek ended his season 22-19.

Plattsmouth senior Josh Adkins reached the third round of consolations at 195 pounds. He pinned Hank Hudson of Boone Central (34-11) in the first round and faced Waverly’s Wyatt Fanning (35-6) in his second match. Fanning led 4-2 after the first period and pinned Adkins in 2:42.

Adkins rebounded with a 7-2 victory over Wayne’s Martin Carrillo (22-8) in the second round of consolations. He advanced to a Friday night matchup with Oaklyn Smith of Hastings. Smith (31-13) grabbed a 2-0 lead with a reversal in the second period and held on to win 2-0. Adkins finished his season 33-8.

Class B Team Results

Bennington 160.5, Hastings 128, Waverly 117, Blair 110, Beatrice 85.5, Broken Bow 83, Gering 81.5, Omaha Skutt 71.5, Scottsbluff 69, Aurora 55, Nebraska City 52, Cozad 50, Sidney 42, Pierce 39.5, Minden 34, Boone Central 32, South Sioux City 32, Chadron 30, Wahoo 29, Columbus Lakeview 26, Plattsmouth 26, Fort Calhoun 25, Platteview 25, Elkhorn 21.5, Ashland-Greenwood 21, Boys Town 20, Grand Island Northwest 20, Ralston 20, Adams Central 19, Omaha Concordia/DC West 17, Norris 17, McCook 17, Ogallala 16, Elkhorn North 15, Lexington 11, York 10, Columbus Scotus 8, Seward 8, Crete 6, Wayne 6, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3, Omaha Gross 3, Auburn 1, Alliance 0, Gothenburg 0, Omaha Roncalli 0, West Point-Beemer 0

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Cael Nielsen

Pinned Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 1:48, dec. by Jesse Loges (Blair) 5-2, dec. Carlos Prados (Nebraska City) 4-2, dec. by Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 8-3

138 – Logan Wooten

Maj. dec. by Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 13-0, pinned by Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 2:56

145 – Bryce Neuin

Pinned by Drew Moser (Waverly) 1:34, dec. by Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 7-1

160 – Mathew Zitek

Pinned by Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 1:57, dec. by Brad Hall (Auburn) 7-5

170 – Josh Colgrove

Pinned Darrius Helms (South Sioux City) 1:43, dec. by Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 2-1, dec. Gage Guenther (Omaha Skutt) 7-2, dec. Nolan Hill (Seward) 5-2, dec. Cooper Spaulding (Norris) 3-2, dec. Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 3-2

195 – Josh Adkins

Pinned Hank Hudson (Boone Central) 3:22, pinned by Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) 2:42, dec. Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 7-2, dec. by Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) 2-0

