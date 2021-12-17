Blue Devils wrestle Skyhawks in girls, boys duals

OMAHA – Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Omaha Skutt on Thursday night for a pair of duals with the Skyhawks.

Girls and boys teams competed in front of a large crowd. Many youth wrestlers from Omaha Skutt and fans from both schools watched the Blue Devils and Skyhawks square off.

Plattsmouth girls 18, Omaha Skutt 6

Zoey Barber, Ava Thornton, Wynter Hansen and Gracie Stonner represented Plattsmouth on the mat. The four Blue Devils left Omaha Skutt’s gym with an 18-6 victory.

Barber, Hansen and Stonner pinned their opponents. Hansen collected her pin in 1:27, Stonner won her match in 1:43 and Barber secured a pin in 3:38.

100 – Both open

107 – Both open

114 – Both open

120 – Zoey Barber (PLT) pinned Isabella Orsi (SKT), 3:38

126 – Nella Dolan (SKT) pinned Ava Thornton (PLT), 0:43

132 – Wynter Hansen (PLT) pinned Aleah Lazure (SKT), 1:27

138 – Both open

145 – Both open

152 – Gracie Stonner (PLT) pinned Savannah Stratton (SKT), 1:43

165 – Both open

185 – Both open

235 – Both open

Omaha Skutt 39, Plattsmouth boys 33

The Skyhawks stopped Plattsmouth in a dual that featured five matches. Hayden Coleman, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins and Eli Michel posted points for Plattsmouth.

Colgrove and Coleman competed against the Skyhawks. Colgrove won for the 100th time in his career with a 10-4 victory over Clayton Lindley at 170 pounds. Coleman rallied from a 7-2 deficit against Wade Woosley at 126 pounds. Coleman sparked a celebration on the PHS sideline with a pin at the 4:21 mark.

Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins and Michel collected forfeit victories. Omaha Skutt also produced four victories by forfeit during the evening.

106 – Both open

113 – Blaze Ramirez (SKT) won by forfeit

120 – Gian Reales (SKT) won by forfeit

126 – Hayden Coleman (PLT) pinned Wade Woosley (SKT), 4:21

132 – Zach Ourada (SKT) won by forfeit

138 – Drew Cooper (SKT) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 3:50

145 – Adam Kruse (SKT) maj. dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 12-4

152 – Cade Ziola (SKT) tech fall Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 18-3 (3:31)

160 – Gage Guenther (SKT) won by forfeit

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Clayton Lindley (SKT), 10-4

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) won by forfeit

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

285 – Eli Michel (PLT) won by forfeit

Exhibition 120: Connor Barry (PLT) pinned Matthew Haney (SKT), 5:26

Exhibition 160: Dyllan Carpenter (SKT) pinned Dominic Nolde (PLT), 1:39

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.