MURDOCK – Ashland-Greenwood fans applauded Jarrod Nafzinger when he scored the game’s first basket against Elmwood-Murdock Friday night.
They erupted into much louder screams when he produced the final points of the evening.
Nafzinger rebounded a missed shot and put the ball back in the hoop as time expired to give AGHS a 47-46 victory. The buzzer-beating attempt allowed the Bluejays to come out ahead in a back-and-forth contest. The teams traded leads four times in the final two minutes.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said Ashland-Greenwood was able to control the tempo for most of the evening. The Bluejays prevented the Knights from gaining many fast-break opportunities by controlling the basketball on offense. The team also used strong defense to make E-M work for contested shots.
“We got challenged physically tonight,” Pryor said. “Ashland-Greenwood did a good job of turning the game into a physical contest, and they were able to keep it close because of that. That’s something we can learn from. I think we’ll be able to handle these types of situations more effectively in the future if other teams try to do the same thing.”
Pryor said the Knights improved the flow of their offense as the game went on. Many of Elmwood-Murdock’s trips in the first half featured individual dribble drives that produced zero points. The second half featured crisp passes from all spots on the court. The Knights created assists on all of their final three baskets.
“We shared the ball much better in the second half, and we did that especially well in the fourth quarter,” Pryor said. “We talk a lot about making plays for others, and we were able to do that more in the second half.”
Elmwood-Murdock (1-2) rallied from a 15-9 deficit in the second quarter to tie things at 24-24 by halftime. AGHS (1-0) scored the first six points of the third quarter and led 37-31 with just over seven minutes remaining. A pullup jumper from Nick Schulz kept the team in front 39-35 with 6:03 to go.
The Knights tied the game on consecutive baskets from Noah Willey and Nolan Langfeldt. Nick Langfeldt then used his passing skills to help the team in the final 2:55. He dished assists to Carter Bornemeier for baskets on back-to-back plays, and he then threaded a pass to Willey for a 46-45 lead with 30.7 seconds left.
Ashland-Greenwood ran its offense and found Nafzinger open along the baseline with five seconds left. He put up a shot that bounced off the rim and came back to him. He went back up with the ball and made the game-winning basket at the buzzer. The Bluejays hugged on the court after the shot went in.
Bornemeier (14) and Nolan Langfeldt (12) each scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Willey finished with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Nick Langfeldt collected five points, four boards and three assists.
Massimo Lojing posted four points and two rebounds and Tommy Eggert collected two points. Drake Spohr scored one point, Cole Cooper grabbed one rebound and Andy Meyer provided defensive work for the team.
Pryor said he was confident the Knights would use the game’s outcome as motivation for the rest of the season.
“I told the guys that this was a time to put on their hard hats and go to work,” Pryor said. “I know our guys are going to do that. They have a lot of pride in what they do and they’re willing to work hard to make sure they reach their goals. Dealing with something like this is going to make us stronger in the long run.”
Ashland-Greenwood 12 12 11 12 – 47
Elmwood-Murdock 9 15 7 15 – 46
Elmwood-Murdock (46)
Lojing 4, Ni. Langfeldt 5, No. Langfeldt 12, Bornemeier 14, Willey 8, Spohr 1, Cooper 0, Meyer 0, Eggert 2.