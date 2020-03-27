Bock joins Peru State volleyball program

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth senior Alyssa Bock has made it her mission on the volleyball court to scoop up every attack that comes her way.
She will put those volleyball skills to positive use at the collegiate level over the next four years.
Bock signed a letter of intent March 18 to continue her career at Peru State College. Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen said she felt Bock would thrive with the Bobcats. Bock was a member of the All-Eastern Midlands Conference Team in both her junior and senior seasons and anchored Plattsmouth’s defense in the back row.
“Alyssa will do great!” Classen said. “She is not only talented, but her personality allows her to easily fit in with different groups of people. Plus, she loves this sport and will work hard to succeed.”
Bock earned a spot on Plattsmouth’s varsity roster as a sophomore and compiled 78 digs and 75 serve receptions that season. She solidified her place in the starting rotation with her work on defense during the next two campaigns.
Bock collected team-best marks in both digs (347) and serve receptions (460) and produced 36 assists as a junior. She also delivered three aces, 35 service points and a .917 serving percentage.
She increased many of those totals as one of the team’s senior leaders. She finished her final PHS season with 405 digs, 414 serve receptions and 12 assists. She strengthened the squad’s offense with 21 aces, 213 service points and a .945 serving percentage.
Classen said Bock helped the Blue Devils with her vision and agility on defense. She also gave a boost to the team with her positive communication skills.
“First of all, her skills as a libero formed the backbone of our defense,” Classen said. “I also felt that having her on serve receive allowed us to do well at probably the most important part of the game. The security that she offered her team on the court will be greatly missed.
“Off the court, she always brought a positive attitude to every game. She showed up ready to play, and she did her best to make sure that everyone else was ready too.”
Bock has earned recognition for her academic work at both the local and conference levels. She has been a member of several All-EMC academic lists and has been on multiple Plattsmouth honor rolls.
Bock has taken part in volleyball, soccer, track and field, speech, yearbook and Letter Club at Plattsmouth. She was a member of the Homecoming Court this past fall and has held leadership positions in several PHS activities.
