Bock joins Peru State volleyball program

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth senior Alyssa Bock has made it her mission on the volleyball court to scoop up every attack that comes her way.

She will put those volleyball skills to positive use at the collegiate level over the next four years.

Bock signed a letter of intent March 18 to continue her career at Peru State College. Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen said she felt Bock would thrive with the Bobcats. Bock was a member of the All-Eastern Midlands Conference Team in both her junior and senior seasons and anchored Plattsmouth’s defense in the back row.

“Alyssa will do great!” Classen said. “She is not only talented, but her personality allows her to easily fit in with different groups of people. Plus, she loves this sport and will work hard to succeed.”

Bock earned a spot on Plattsmouth’s varsity roster as a sophomore and compiled 78 digs and 75 serve receptions that season. She solidified her place in the starting rotation with her work on defense during the next two campaigns.

Bock collected team-best marks in both digs (347) and serve receptions (460) and produced 36 assists as a junior. She also delivered three aces, 35 service points and a .917 serving percentage.