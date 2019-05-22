OMAHA – It doesn’t take long for people to find Carter Bornemeier’s name on the list of top track and field athletes in Elmwood-Murdock history.
The E-M senior moved just as fast on the track this past weekend during his state performances.
Bornemeier participated in three events in the Class C State Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. He pocketed a third-place medal in the 100 meters and won a fourth-place award in the 200 meters. He added a tenth-place result in the long jump.
Bornemeier began his state meet Friday by qualifying for the finals in both the 100 and 200. He registered a clean sweep in both events by claiming first place in his preliminary heats. He won his 100 preliminary race in 11.135 seconds and clocked a 22.600 in the 200 prelims.
Bornemeier started Saturday’s action in the championship event of the 100 meters. He burst out of the blocks and captured a bronze medal in 11.004 seconds. Four-time champion Dylan Kautz of Norfolk Catholic (10.53) and Archbishop Bergan freshman Koa McIntyre (10.90) won the gold and silver awards.
“I was happy with how I ran,” Bornemeier said. “It went pretty well. Winning the preliminary heat gave me a lot of confidence coming into this, and I tried to run like that again today.”
Weather then played a factor on Bornemeier’s state calendar. Meet officials moved all events to a rolling format to try to get everything in before storms approached the area. The new schedule meant Bornemeier went straight from the finish line of the 100 meters to the long jump runway.
The quick turnaround meant Bornemeier was unable to prepare for the long jump in the same way as he had in previous meets this year. He ended the contest with a top leap of 19-9 1/4. He had reached 20 feet seven times earlier this spring and uncorked a 21-3 distance at the Louisville Invite.
“I was tired,” Bornemeier said. “They gave me about eight to ten minutes to rest, which wasn’t enough time, but there wasn’t much to do. I tried to do the best I could under the circumstances.”
Bornemeier replenished his energy in time to run the fastest 200 meters in school history. His fourth-place mark of 22.544 in the championship race broke Sam Burtch’s former handheld time of 22.5. The state meet used an electronic timing system, which is considered to produce more accurate results than handheld devices.
Bornemeier ended his career with five state medals. He captured sixth place in the 400 meters as a sophomore, and he netted a fourth-place award in the same race in 2018. He also generated a fourth-place medal in the 200 meters as a junior.
Bornemeier’s name is in a prime spot in many categories on Elmwood-Murdock’s all-time leaderboard. He holds school-best marks in both the 100 meters (10.95, 2019) and 200 meters (22.544, 2019), and he is in second place in the 400 meters (51.03, 2018). He owns fourth place in school history in the long jump (21-3, 2019).
Bornemeier is also a member of the fastest 400-meter relay team in school history. Drake Spohr, Gavyn Florell, Bornemeier and Austin Meisinger compiled a time of 44.75 in 2018.