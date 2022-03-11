Brack to begin diamond career at Concordia

WEEPING WATER – Kiera Brack has delivered All-Star performances on the softball diamond while wearing Weeping Water uniforms.

She is planning to continue displaying that same commitment to excellence while wearing collegiate jerseys at Concordia University.

Brack signed a letter of intent Friday morning to play softball for the Seward-based school. The Weeping Water senior has earned multiple conference awards for her work on the diamond, and she has been a standout performer in many activities at the school.

Brack said her college decision came into clearer focus after she received a message from Concordia head softball coach Tatum Edwards. She starred at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then entered the coaching ranks in 2016. She worked at UNL, Purdue University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha before accepting Concordia’s top job in August 2021.

“Concordia just felt like the right school,” Brack said. “I went on visits to a number of other schools, and none of them felt right. They were all good schools, but it just didn’t feel like they were places I wanted to be for four years.

“Then Coach Edwards contacted me and asked if I would be interested in coming over to the campus. When I went there I really enjoyed talking with everyone and it felt like home. I think it’s going to be a really good place to go to school and play softball at.”

Brack began her career with the Cass County Central co-op program in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore and made an immediate impact. She worked 99 2/3 innings in the pitching circle and compiled a 3.30 earned run average. She batted .245 with 13 hits, 11 runs batted in and eight runs scored.

Weeping Water fielded a separate softball program in the 2020 campaign, and Brack became a leading player on the squad. She earned All-East Central Nebraska Conference honors after posting a .345 batting average and .439 on-base percentage for the Indians. She produced 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBI, 21 runs and 13 walks.

Brack won 12 times and made pitching appearances in all 30 of the team’s games. She worked 143 innings and generated a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 111-to-50.

Brack continued to excel on both offense and defense in her senior season. She was named a second-team league selection after ending the year with a .362 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She collected 29 hits, 14 RBI, 33 runs, seven doubles, one triple, 19 walks and 12 steals.

Brack led Weeping Water’s pitching staff with a 2.51 earned run average. She started 23 times for the Indians and went 12-9 with 15 complete games. She allowed 147 hits and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 158-to-44. She tossed 2,275 pitches during her campaign.

Brack said the competitive nature of softball was one of the top reasons she loved the sport. She has been able to participate in individual battles with opposing batters every game as Weeping Water’s ace pitcher. Those contests have also come on a teamwide basis, as she has helped the squad’s lineup work together to create run-scoring rallies.

“The competition is something I really like,” Brack said. “It’s fun to be with teammates and work toward a common goal. It makes every game exciting because you’re trying to do something good together.”

Brack has earned many honors for her academic, community and extracurricular accomplishments. She collected a school-level Wendy’s High School Heisman Award this past September, and she captured a Local School Award in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s Believers and Achievers program in November. She also received the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award last spring.

Brack has participated in softball, basketball, track and field, National Honor Society, Student Council, choir, all-school musical, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at Weeping Water. She has earned many academic awards and has been named to the Weeping Water Gold Honor Roll.

