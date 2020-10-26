Briggs, Korytowski, Peacock run at state

KEARNEY – Three Cass County girls completed their cross country seasons Friday afternoon with performances in state races.

Plattsmouth sophomore Natalie Briggs, Louisville senior Sophie Korytowski and Louisville freshman Charlee Peacock traveled to Kearney Country Club for state action. Briggs took part in the Class B State Meet and Korytowski and Peacock ran in the Class C State Meet.

Briggs competed in her second state event. She claimed 60th place with a time of 21:52.00.

“Natalie did a nice job,” Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said. “She ran well today.”

Briggs sliced 21 seconds off her time from the 2019 state meet. She also produced multiple successful results throughout the season. She earned medals at the Wahoo Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Syracuse Invite, Trailblazer Conference Meet and the District B-1 Meet.

Gering sophomore Madison Seiler earned the Class B title in 18:55.71. She defeated the rest of the field by 17 seconds. Omaha Skutt senior Jaedan Bunda was second in 19:12.28 and McCook sophomore Samantha Rodewald was third in 19:19.50.

Korytowski and Peacock both represented Louisville at the Class C starting line. Korytowski finished 53rd in 21:51.70 and Peacock placed 64th in 22:18.70.