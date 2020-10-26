Briggs, Korytowski, Peacock run at state

KEARNEY – Three Cass County girls completed their cross country seasons Friday afternoon with performances in state races.
Plattsmouth sophomore Natalie Briggs, Louisville senior Sophie Korytowski and Louisville freshman Charlee Peacock traveled to Kearney Country Club for state action. Briggs took part in the Class B State Meet and Korytowski and Peacock ran in the Class C State Meet.
Briggs competed in her second state event. She claimed 60th place with a time of 21:52.00.
“Natalie did a nice job,” Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said. “She ran well today.”
Briggs sliced 21 seconds off her time from the 2019 state meet. She also produced multiple successful results throughout the season. She earned medals at the Wahoo Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Syracuse Invite, Trailblazer Conference Meet and the District B-1 Meet.
Gering sophomore Madison Seiler earned the Class B title in 18:55.71. She defeated the rest of the field by 17 seconds. Omaha Skutt senior Jaedan Bunda was second in 19:12.28 and McCook sophomore Samantha Rodewald was third in 19:19.50.
Korytowski and Peacock both represented Louisville at the Class C starting line. Korytowski finished 53rd in 21:51.70 and Peacock placed 64th in 22:18.70.
Both Lions enjoyed successful campaigns. Korytowski and Peacock each claimed medals at the Auburn Invite, Johnson County Central Invite, Bennington Invite, Lincoln Lutheran Invite, Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet and the District C-1 Meet. Korytowski also earned a medal at the Yutan Invite.
Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar earned the Class C title in 19:08.07. Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning (19:28.51) and Boone Central senior Jordan Soto-Stopak (19:49.60) captured the silver and bronze medals.
Class B Girls Team Results
Seward 55, Elkhorn 57, Omaha Skutt 84, Blair 86, Omaha Duchesne 87, McCook 87, Elkhorn North 104, Gering 113, Norris 136, Lexington 153, Omaha Mercy 158, York 173
Top 15 Results (State Medalists)
1) Madison Seiler (Gering) 18:55.71, 2) Jaedan Bunda (Omaha Skutt) 19:12.28, 3) Samantha Rodewald (McCook) 19:19.50, 4) Kassidy Stuckey (York) 19:27.68, 5) Britt Prince (Elkhorn North) 19:47.33, 6) Madeline Yardley (Elkhorn) 19:52.31, 7) Tandee Masco (Seward) 19:57.21, 8) Brooke Holzworth (Scottsbluff) 19:59.30, 9) Keegan Beisel (Seward) 20:05.56, 10) Ashley Hedquist (South Sioux City) 20:11.70, 11) Anna Youell (Omaha Mercy) 20:17.27, 12) Corinne Mead (Elkhorn North) 20:19.19, 13) Hailey Amandus (Blair) 20:19.95, 14) Sienna Dutton (McCook) 20:21.47, 15) Abigail Metschke (Elkhorn) 20:22.50
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 21:52.00 (60th)
Class C Girls Team Results
Boone Central 74, DC West 100, Lincoln Christian 101, Ogallala 107, Chadron 112, Pierce 117, Sidney 120, Fort Calhoun 126, Milford 132, Minden 148, Columbus Scotus 148, Aurora 149, Grand Island Central Catholic 170, Ashland-Greenwood 174, Platteview 174
Top 15 Results (State Medalists)
1) Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 19:18.07, 2) Lindee Henning (Ogallala) 19:28.51, 3) Jordan Soto-Stopak (Boone Central) 19:49.60, 4) Jessie Hurt (Minden) 19:49.61, 5) Danie Parriott (Conestoga) 20:06.10, 6) Sadye Daniell (Lincoln Christian) 20:10.92, 7) Alicia Weeder (Boone Central) 20:15.20, 8) Abbie McGuire (Milford) 20:15.74, 9) Bria Bench (Fort Calhoun) 20:16.66, 10) Olivia Lawrence (Platteview) 20:16.91, 11) Olivia Malousek (DC West) 20:17.44, 12) Talissa Tanquary (Sidney) 20:18.17, 13) Izzy Clarke (Platteview) 20:19.60, 14) Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 20:31.17, 15) Sydney Binder (Auburn) 20:32.10
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 21:51.70 (53rd), Charlee Peacock 22:18.70 (64th)
