PLATTSMOUTH – Auburn senior goalkeeper Avery Arban acted like a brick wall against Plattsmouth’s offense Thursday night at Blue Devil Stadium.
Arban guided the Bulldogs to a 1-0 victory with her work in front of the net. She blocked numerous Plattsmouth attempts during regulation, overtime and a penalty-kick shootout.
Plattsmouth came close to changing the scoreboard in the first half. Arban flew out near the top of the box and stopped a kick that would have gone into the net. Several Auburn defenders then kept the Blue Devils from having a chance to knock in the deflection.
PHS earned multiple corner kicks in the second half and fired more than a dozen shots on goal. Arban made several point-blank saves during the final 15 minutes to send the match to overtime.
The teams went to a penalty-kick shootout after both defenses continued their shutout work in the extra 20 minutes. Auburn then won the shootout 3-2 after both schools took five penalty kicks. Rebekah Nelson, Carolyn Billings and Madelaine Stukenholtz made penalty kicks for Auburn. Lexi Schroeder and Alicia Oswalt knocked in penalty kicks for Plattsmouth.
The Blue Devils honored nine seniors prior to the match. Fans recognized Jaiden Dixon, Madison Riggs, Bre Rossmanith, Hannah Bowles, Brenda Nelson, Kayla Morse, Raina Hatch, Zoe Walk and Naomi Van der Pan for their efforts this season.