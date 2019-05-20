OMAHA – Taylor Caba walked into Omaha Burke Stadium this weekend with a goal of leaving the state track and field venue with a medal.
She accomplished her dream Saturday with an award-winning performance in the 1,600 meters.
Caba crossed the tape of the mile-long race in 5:30.623 at the Class B State Meet. The Plattsmouth junior generated a season-best time in the event and earned a sixth-place medal. She captured the honor in a race that featured previous state medalists such as Fort Calhoun’s Taya Skelton, Syracuse’s Ellie Wilkinson and Jordan Soto-Stopak of Boone Central/Newman Grove.
“It feels so great right now,” Caba said. “I’m just so happy. I knew I wanted to give everything I could today since I wasn’t able to run in the 3,200 yesterday, so I went out there and ran with a lot of motivation. When I crossed that finish line and saw that I had medaled it was such an unbelievable feeling.”
Caba came into the contest with plenty of enthusiasm after experiencing a frightening situation Friday afternoon. She poured all of her efforts into running the final leg of the 3,200-meter relay in a heat index of 91 degrees. She moved the PHS team into medal territory by crossing the finish line in fifth place.
Caba then collapsed on the track and was unable to move under her own power. She was carried to a nearby medical tent and was given treatment to prevent any heat-related illnesses. She was unable to compete in the 3,200 meters later on Friday because of her condition.
“To be honest, it was kind of scary yesterday,” Caba said. “I was just totally destroyed after the relay because I felt it was my fault that we didn’t get a better medal. Then when I couldn’t run the 3,200 because of being in the medical tent it was even worse.
“I came out here today knowing that this was my one shot at running a good race. I wanted to give it everything I had, because I knew there weren’t any other races to worry about. This was the only thing I had to concentrate on.”
Caba remained in the back half of the 24-person pack during the first lap, but she began to move up the leaderboard in the middle 800 meters of the race. She then drew from a reservoir of energy in the final stretch. She motored past multiple runners to secure a spot in the top eight.
York freshman Brynn Hirschfeld (5:24.07) edged teammate Maddie Portwine (5:24.88) at the finish line for the state title. Ogallala sophomore Miah Hoppens (5:29.31), Skelton (5:29.46) and Soto-Stopak (5:29.93) claimed the next three medals.
Caba said Plattsmouth co-head coach Todd Nott helped encourage her in the days leading up to the state meet. He told her she had the potential to do well in all of her events. She remembered those words as she moved around Omaha Burke Stadium’s track for all four laps of her race.
“I didn’t know if I could do something like this in the 1,600, since the 3,200 has been the race I’ve done better at this year,” Caba said. “Coach Nott kept on telling me to trust my workouts, because he was confident that I could run well and get a medal here. It was all about being mentally ready and prepared.
“I took that to heart today and tried to stay really positive and upbeat. I wanted to stay mentally focused and run as well as I could, and I ended up doing that. I’m very happy.”