Caba eager to run for Prairie Wolves

PLATTSMOUTH – Lyndsey Caba has been a leader for Plattsmouth in a variety of activities throughout her high school career.

She will take those valuable traits with her next year when she runs in distance races for Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The Plattsmouth senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to run for the Prairie Wolves. Caba will compete in both cross country and track and field at Nebraska Wesleyan, which is a member of the American Rivers Conference.

Caba said her interest in the Lincoln school began during a college fair at Plattsmouth High School in her freshman year. She learned the university had a solid business program, which she was interested in studying at the time. When her prospective major changed to the chiropractic field, she kept NWU at the top of colleges to consider.

“I’ve always had Nebraska Wesleyan in the back of my mind,” Caba said. “I knew it was a really good school, and when I took a visit there I fell in love with the campus and everyone there. They have my major too (pre-chiropractic), so it was a really good fit all around.”

Plattsmouth head cross country and co-head track and field coach Todd Nott said he was happy to see Caba continue her career at NWU. Caba has qualified for the state track meet in several distance relays. She participated in volleyball in the fall instead of cross country, but Nott said she should be able to make a smooth transition to the college ranks.

“It’s going to be fun to see how she does with a full summer of training,” Nott said. “I think she’s going to do really well there. She certainly has the talent to be a great distance runner for them.”

Caba said she was interested in taking part in cross country for the first time. She will join a roster that will include 13 returning runners from Nebraska and Colorado.

“I’m excited for it,” Caba said. “It’s going to be a new experience, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Caba became a valuable member of Plattsmouth’s track and field program in her freshman year. She was on a 3,200-meter relay team that finished second in the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet and qualified for state. The quartet of Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger and Taylor Caba secured a fifth-place state medal in 10:17.10.

Caba continued her successful efforts in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 track and field season. She earned medals at the Louisville Quad, Platteview Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Plattsmouth Invite, Bennington Invite, Cougar Invite and Blair Invite before entering the conference meet. She ran the leadoff leg on a 3,200-meter relay team that won the Trailblazer Conference title in 10:32.37.

Caba ran on two relay teams that qualified for state. The quartet of Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger and Natalie Briggs swept district titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The PHS girls earned a seventh-place state medal in the 3,200 relay in 10:05.32 and finished 13th in the 1,600 race in 4:18.01.

Caba is planning to major in pre-chiropractic studies at NWU. She has earned multiple awards for her work in the classroom and has been on both the PHS Merit Roll and PHS Honorable Mention List. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field at Plattsmouth.

Caba said she has enjoyed being involved in track and field because of the family environment in the program. In addition to receiving support from her teammates, she said coaches have pushed her to be the best she can be. That has helped her gain leadership skills that will be put to use in college races next year.

“The coaches here have always been there for me,” Caba said. “They’ve known when to give me encouragement and when to yell to get me going, and that’s something I really appreciate. They’ve helped me a lot.”

