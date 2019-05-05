GRETNA – Hard work from Taylor Caba and Hunter Smith helped them unearth track and field treasures Thursday at the conference meet.
The Plattsmouth students earned championships in their events at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. Caba captured the league title in the 3,200 meters and Smith finished first in the pole vault.
Caba secured Plattsmouth’s first gold medal of the day with her long-distance work. The PHS junior ran across the finish line in 12:10.59 to win a close race. Norris sophomore Libby Gourlay (12:12.82) and Elkhorn sophomore Hudson Windrum (12:14.87) were second and third.
“It feels really good,” Caba said. “It’s great to be able to do something like this. My coaches and teammates were awesome in cheering me on and supporting me the whole way. When I crossed the finish line it was a really good feeling.”
Caba had been in a trailing position during many of her earlier 3,200 races this year. She burst into a leading spot in Thursday’s contest and set the pace for the entire field of girls. She said it was a different feeling trying to hold off her competitors instead of catching them.
“It was honestly kind of hard,” Caba said. “I had never been in the lead like that before, and my splits were all over the place. They were fast one lap and slower the next, which wasn’t something I was hoping for. That’s something that I’ll work with Coach (Todd) Nott on so I can get better at that part of it.”
Caba finished her day with three medals. She helped the 3,200-meter relay team capture second place in 10:21.10. Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger and Lyndsey Caba joined her on the relay squad. Caba also claimed fourth place in the 1,600 meters in 5:44.31.
Smith earned his conference championship by clearing the pole vault bar at 12 feet, 6 inches. Norris senior Jake Robertson (12-2) placed second and Blair senior Evan Slominski (11-8) placed third. Robertson and Slominski were both EMC medalists in the event last year.
Smith said fellow Plattsmouth pole vaulters Truett Giles and Dakota Minshall gave him plenty of encouragement leading up to the league contest. He said everyone’s preparation earlier in the week made it possible for him to claim the EMC crown.
“I thought everyone had a good week of practice leading up to today, and that was definitely something that helped,” Smith said. “It felt good knowing that we had done all that we could do to get ready for this.”
Smith was sixth at last year’s league meet with a height of 10-6. The PHS junior knew he wanted to improve on that result, and he began spending time working on his technique at an indoor facility in Lincoln during the offseason.
Those efforts have led to significant results this spring. Smith has reached at least 12 feet in each of the past seven meets, and he posted a personal-best mark of 12-7 at the Mike Lehl Invite in Blair in late April. He has finished either first or second in all nine of Plattsmouth’s meets.
“It feels really good to know that all of the hard work is paying off,” Smith said. “Getting first place here was one of my goals for the season, and it feels great to be able to do that.”