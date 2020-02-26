Caba to run at Bellevue University

Caba qualified for state in the 800 meters and 3,200-meter relay as a sophomore, and she returned to Omaha Burke Stadium in three events as a junior. She earned a sixth-place medal in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.623. She also ran the anchor leg on a 3,200-meter relay team that finished fifth in 10:17.10.

Caba won the 2019 Eastern Midlands Conference championship in the 3,200 in 12:10.59 and earned league medals in the 1,600 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. She earned additional titles in the 3,200 meters at the Bennington Invite and Mike Lehl Invite as a junior, and she finished in the top three spots in the 1,600 at six meets last spring.

Caba will run cross country for the first time in college after competing in volleyball the past four seasons at Plattsmouth. Christians said he felt it would be easy for Caba to transition from the volleyball court to cross country courses.

“Two miles is not that much different from the 5Ks that we run in college, so she’s going to pick that up really quickly,” Christians said. “She has a ton of untapped potential in cross country. I’m excited to watch her develop that potential and become a really good cross country runner for us.”