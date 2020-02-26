Caba to run at Bellevue University

PLATTSMOUTH – Taylor Caba has enjoyed a golden career on the track for Plattsmouth with many medal-winning efforts.
She will look to continue minting positive results for Bellevue University over the next four seasons.
The Plattsmouth senior signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to compete in both cross country and track and field. Bellevue head cross country/track and field coach Craig Christians said he was ecstatic about Caba’s decision to become a Bruin.
“We got a blue-chipper,” Christians said. “She was getting interest from places like UNK (University of Nebraska-Kearney), so to have her choose to come here is a huge deal. I’m extremely happy to have her join us.”
Caba said she was interested in Bellevue because of the proximity of campus to Plattsmouth and the academic and athletic opportunities there. She will major in business administration.
“I loved the campus and the coaches were very welcoming and friendly, which made a big difference,” Caba said. “I’m really looking forward to running there.”
Caba has earned many awards for her work on the track in her PHS career. She kicked off her freshman season by qualifying for four events at the Class B State Meet. She competed in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. She helped the 3,200-meter relay team capture silver medals and she placed in the top 12 in the individual 1,600.
Caba qualified for state in the 800 meters and 3,200-meter relay as a sophomore, and she returned to Omaha Burke Stadium in three events as a junior. She earned a sixth-place medal in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.623. She also ran the anchor leg on a 3,200-meter relay team that finished fifth in 10:17.10.
Caba won the 2019 Eastern Midlands Conference championship in the 3,200 in 12:10.59 and earned league medals in the 1,600 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. She earned additional titles in the 3,200 meters at the Bennington Invite and Mike Lehl Invite as a junior, and she finished in the top three spots in the 1,600 at six meets last spring.
Caba will run cross country for the first time in college after competing in volleyball the past four seasons at Plattsmouth. Christians said he felt it would be easy for Caba to transition from the volleyball court to cross country courses.
“Two miles is not that much different from the 5Ks that we run in college, so she’s going to pick that up really quickly,” Christians said. “She has a ton of untapped potential in cross country. I’m excited to watch her develop that potential and become a really good cross country runner for us.”
Caba said she enjoys running because of the freedom and relaxation the sport provides. She said that would help her as she looks to enjoy a golden career at Bellevue.
“Running’s fun because I can feel all of the stress go away when I get out there,” Caba said. “It’s a place where I can laugh and have fun with friends, and that helps make my job easier when it comes down to the work of being in a race. It’s a really fun sport to be in.”