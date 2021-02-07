Callahan to play baseball at Hastings

LOUISVILLE – Nash Callahan has produced many winning moments during his time on baseball diamonds in Cass County.
He will look to create a similar number of grand-slam memories over the next four years at Hastings College.
Callahan signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play baseball for the Broncos. The Louisville senior is a member of the Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion baseball program and helped the Lions reach the Junior Legion State Tournament in 2019. He said he was excited about the chance to play at Hastings.
“The reason why I picked to play there was because it was a good environment, it felt like home, everyone there was very nice and the players are really cool and easy to get along with,” Callahan said. “I feel like I can go far there.”
Callahan was selected to the All-Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion squad in 2018 and helped the Lions advance to the state tournament the following summer. Louisville/Weeping Water played in the semifinals of that year’s event in DeWitt.
Callahan reached base on a single, double and error in a state game against Pierce, and he had three singles, one RBI and one run in the semifinals against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley. L/WW ended the 2019 campaign 18-9.
Callahan competed on the L/WW Senior Legion team last summer. The Lions played an abbreviated baseball schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Callahan was a pitcher and outfielder for Louisville/Weeping Water during the season.
Callahan said he has gained a great deal from his time spent with L/WW teammates and coaches. He said he has learned more about the game of baseball and has formed many friendships with fellow players.
“I’ve enjoyed the environment,” Callahan said. “All the coaches are amazing and they’re willing to help if there is a problem. All the players are amazing. It feels like a brotherhood because that’s how tight we are together. Everyone is willing to help and the energy from the coaches and players when practicing and during games is amazing. It’s a friendship that will never be broken.”
Callahan also participates in wrestling at Louisville. He will major in criminal justice at Hastings.