Callahan to play baseball at Hastings

LOUISVILLE – Nash Callahan has produced many winning moments during his time on baseball diamonds in Cass County.

He will look to create a similar number of grand-slam memories over the next four years at Hastings College.

Callahan signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play baseball for the Broncos. The Louisville senior is a member of the Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion baseball program and helped the Lions reach the Junior Legion State Tournament in 2019. He said he was excited about the chance to play at Hastings.

“The reason why I picked to play there was because it was a good environment, it felt like home, everyone there was very nice and the players are really cool and easy to get along with,” Callahan said. “I feel like I can go far there.”

Callahan was selected to the All-Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion squad in 2018 and helped the Lions advance to the state tournament the following summer. Louisville/Weeping Water played in the semifinals of that year’s event in DeWitt.

Callahan reached base on a single, double and error in a state game against Pierce, and he had three singles, one RBI and one run in the semifinals against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley. L/WW ended the 2019 campaign 18-9.