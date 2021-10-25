Campin claims state medal for Plattsmouth

KEARNEY – Sam Campin turned his final state cross country race into a medal-winning experience Friday afternoon.

The Plattsmouth senior captured 15th place in the Class B State Meet at Kearney Country Club. Campin booked an invitation to the awards ceremony with a time of 17:17.95. He earned his second career state medal.

Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said Campin produced a significant achievement with his medal-winning run. The Class B boys field was stacked with many athletes who had earned awards in last year’s state cross country race. Campin also competed against students who had collected major honors in this past spring’s state track and field meet.

“It was good to see Sam get a medal,” Nott said. “He worked hard all year and did a good job competing against a lot of top-quality runners who are here at state. To see him get a medal today was really nice.”

Campin appeared in his fourth career state meet. He finished 45th as a freshman and 40th in his sophomore season. He sprinted into the top state pack last season with a fifth-place finish.

Campin represented the Blue Devils in an awards ceremony on the golf course at the conclusion of all state races. He smiled afterwards and said he was pleased with the way he ran during the day.

“It’s a good way to finish my career,” Campin said.

Campin was one of six Class B runners who copied their medal-winning feats from last fall. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City, McCoy Haussler of Omaha Skutt, Colin Pinneo of York, Caden Keller of Grand Island Northwest and Nathan Nottingham of Seward also visited the awards ceremony for the second straight year.

