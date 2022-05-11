Campin set to play baseball at Simpson

PLATTSMOUTH – Sam Campin has delivered many winning conversations with teammates on the baseball diamond during his four years at Plattsmouth High School.

He will have a chance to make the same type of successful statements wearing a Simpson College jersey.

Campin took part in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the PHS gym. The All-Trailblazer Conference athlete said he was looking forward to playing for the Storm. Simpson College is located in Indianola, Iowa, and is a member of the American Rivers Conference.

“It was a good spot as far as distance goes, because it’s about two hours from here, and they recruited me and wanted me to be a part of the team,” Campin said. “I think it’s a really good program too. They’ll be getting a new turf field like the one we have here, and it’s been great to get to know the coaches. I think it will be a good fit all around.”

Plattsmouth head baseball coach Jim Olsen said he felt Campin would make a positive difference for Simpson’s program. Campin was one of Plattsmouth’s top players in every offensive, defensive and pitching category this spring. He was a second-team All-TBC selection for his work on the diamond.

“I think he’s going to do really well at Simpson,” Olsen said. “He’s a very hard worker, and that’s a big thing, because a lot of guys find out that college is different than high school, and it becomes more of a job for them instead of a game. I don’t think that’s going to happen with Sam, because he has the type of work ethic, skill and talent that you need to have in college.

“He can pitch well, he can hit well and he can field well, and he has that type of demeanor that makes others want to be his teammate. I think it’s going to work out really well for him.”

Campin played in all 20 games for Plattsmouth this spring and helped the young PHS squad go 10-10. He batted .297 with 16 singles, one triple, two home runs, eight runs batted in and 18 runs scored. He also produced 12 walks and two sacrifice bunts and finished with a .416 on-base percentage.

Campin anchored the team’s interior defense at shortstop. He finished with 32 defensive assists and participated in four double plays. He also pitched in 26 innings and posted a 3.77 earned run average with 32 strikeouts and 14 earned runs.

Campin also excelled in cross country and basketball in his senior year. He earned a state cross country medal with a 15th-place time of 17:17.95 at Kearney Country Club this past fall. He then led the boys basketball team with 271 points, 50 assists and 53 rebounds during Plattsmouth’s winter campaign.

Campin said he enjoyed playing baseball because of the chance to have new experiences every day.

“Baseball’s always been my passion,” Campin said. “It’s always been my favorite. I really enjoy getting to come to the ballpark every day and seeing what happens in that day’s game or practice. It’s a lot of fun to get to do this.”

Campin is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and was a school-level winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. He was recently honored at the Plattsmouth STARS Banquet for being in the top ten percent of academic rankings in the Class of 2022.

Campin has participated in cross country, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society and DECA business club at Plattsmouth. He is planning to major in sports communication at Simpson.

