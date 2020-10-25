Campin, Wooten earn medals for Plattsmouth

KEARNEY – Sam Campin and Kaleb Wooten walked into Kearney Country Club on Friday afternoon having aced every one of their cross country exams during the regular season.

They brought that same A-plus mentality with them to the Class B State Meet.

The Plattsmouth runners pocketed state medals with their work on the challenging course. Campin finished fifth in 16:48.39 and Wooten posted a tenth-place time of 16:57.35. Both athletes cut more than 30 seconds from their performances at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite earlier this year.

“I’m really happy for both of them,” Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said. “Sam and Kaleb have done a great job for us all year, so it’s really nice to see them get rewarded for that today.”

Campin and Wooten said they were pleased with their 2020 state times. Both Blue Devils made significant progress from their 2019 state appearances. Campin sliced 56 seconds and Wooten knocked off 44 seconds from last year’s Class B race.

“I’m really happy with how things went today,” Campin said. “The state race is always tough, so I knew I’d have to run really well in order to get a medal here. It feels great to know I was able to reach my goal of doing that.”