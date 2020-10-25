Campin, Wooten earn medals for Plattsmouth

KEARNEY – Sam Campin and Kaleb Wooten walked into Kearney Country Club on Friday afternoon having aced every one of their cross country exams during the regular season.
They brought that same A-plus mentality with them to the Class B State Meet.
The Plattsmouth runners pocketed state medals with their work on the challenging course. Campin finished fifth in 16:48.39 and Wooten posted a tenth-place time of 16:57.35. Both athletes cut more than 30 seconds from their performances at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite earlier this year.
“I’m really happy for both of them,” Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said. “Sam and Kaleb have done a great job for us all year, so it’s really nice to see them get rewarded for that today.”
Campin and Wooten said they were pleased with their 2020 state times. Both Blue Devils made significant progress from their 2019 state appearances. Campin sliced 56 seconds and Wooten knocked off 44 seconds from last year’s Class B race.
“I’m really happy with how things went today,” Campin said. “The state race is always tough, so I knew I’d have to run really well in order to get a medal here. It feels great to know I was able to reach my goal of doing that.”
“I feel really good about it,” Wooten said. “It was definitely a big goal of mine to be able to get a state medal. I tried to do as much as I could during the offseason to prepare for this. I ran 525 miles this summer because I wanted to get better times this year than in the past, and I think that helped a lot today. To be able to finish my senior year with a medal is a great feeling.”
Campin and Wooten were both outside the top 20 spots after one mile in the race, but the Blue Devils put their endurance training to the test in the final two miles. They passed multiple runners to soar into medal-winning territory.
Campin produced one of the race’s most dramatic moments in the final 250 meters. He spotted Lexington’s Elmer Sotelomunoz ahead of him and poured out his reserves of energy to catch the LHS senior. Campin crossed the tape in 16:48.39 and Sotelomunoz finished sixth in 16:48.64.
“I knew Lexington had a really good team this year, so I wanted to see if I could pass him in order to get an extra point for our team,” Campin said. “That’s all I was thinking about at that moment. I knew if I could get ahead of him then it might pay off for the whole team, so I just went for it and gave it everything I had.”
Wooten also gave Plattsmouth crucial points in team standings with his work down the stretch. He finished six seconds ahead of runners from York, Hastings, Grand Island Northwest and Bennington. Those extra points helped PHS finish third in the team race with 78 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael was fourth with 81 points and Hastings was fifth with 83 points.
Wooten said he was happy with the way his prep cross country career concluded. He said he enjoyed running for the Blue Devils at every practice, meet and team celebration during the season.
“I love everything about it,” Wooten said. “It’s a fun sport because it’s challenging and you get to run with a lot of great people. I’ve met most of my friends through cross country, and I love running at different courses and seeing if I can do better than I did the last time. I’ve had a lot of fun doing this.”
