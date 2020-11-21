 Skip to main content
Cass County athletes capture All-ECNC awards
2020 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections from Cass County

MURDOCK – Four Cass County volleyball players learned this week that they had collected league awards for their accomplishments on the court.

Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Addi Bickford and Reagan Aronson earned East Central Nebraska Conference postseason honors. Schmidt is a junior at Elmwood-Murdock and Backemeyer is a freshman at Elmwood-Murdock. Bickford and Aronson are both seniors at Weeping Water.

East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball coaches submitted nominations for first, second third and honorable mention teams. Coaches then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.

Schmidt used her height and agility to lead the Knights at the net this season. She generated 356 kills with a .306 hitting percentage. She connected on kills on 44.9 percent of her attempts.

Schmidt produced 48 solo blocks, 31 assisted blocks, 43 serve receptions and 72 digs on defense. She also helped the team in the serving department with 38 aces and 110 service points.

Backemeyer made a noticeable impact on defense in her rookie season. She guided the Knights with 334 digs and 558 serve receptions as the team’s libero. She chipped in ten aces and 36 service points for E-M’s offense.

Bickford led Weeping Water with her skills at the setter position. She compiled 328 assists this season and ended her WWHS career with 805 assists.

Bickford fueled Weeping Water’s serving attack with 53 aces and a .931 percentage on 288 attempts. She added 28 kills and 181 digs for the Indians.

Aronson helped Weeping Water’s defense with a team-best 255 digs. She finished her time at WWHS with 779 career digs. She pitched in 89 kills, 33 aces and seven assisted blocks for the school.

2020 All-ECNC Volleyball First Team Selections

Kiley Elkins – Malcolm – Junior

Brianna Lemke – Mead – Junior

Brenna Schmidt – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Lauryn England – Malcolm – Sophomore

Carly Gardner – Auburn – Junior

Rebecca Halbmaier – Mead – Senior

Brooklyn Ideus – Freeman – Senior

2020 All-ECNC Volleyball Second Team Selections

Jami Gabriel – Palmyra – Senior

Emily Quinn – Mead – Junior

Joslyn Small – Malcolm – Senior

Ava Berkebile – Johnson County Central – Junior

Desire Mowery – Auburn – Senior

Kylie Boyer – Freeman – Sophomore

2020 All-ECNC Volleyball Third Team Selections

Kaitlyn Dostal – Malcolm – Senior

Taylor Anderson – Freeman – Senior

Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Sophomore

Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Freshman

Libbie Ball – Palmyra – Sophomore

RaeAnn Thompson – Falls City – Sophomore

2020 All-ECNC Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections

Morgan Moran – Johnson County Central – Senior

Addi Bickford – Weeping Water – Senior

Riley Langemeier – Mead – Senior

Lexi Winkle – Freeman – Sophomore

Lillian Parolek – Palmyra – Junior

Danielle Fortik – Malcolm – Junior

Reagan Aronson – Weeping Water – Senior

Gracie Burwell – Malcolm – Junior

Megan Luetkenhaus – Mead – Junior

