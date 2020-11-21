Cass County athletes capture All-ECNC awards

MURDOCK – Four Cass County volleyball players learned this week that they had collected league awards for their accomplishments on the court.

Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Addi Bickford and Reagan Aronson earned East Central Nebraska Conference postseason honors. Schmidt is a junior at Elmwood-Murdock and Backemeyer is a freshman at Elmwood-Murdock. Bickford and Aronson are both seniors at Weeping Water.

East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball coaches submitted nominations for first, second third and honorable mention teams. Coaches then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.

Schmidt used her height and agility to lead the Knights at the net this season. She generated 356 kills with a .306 hitting percentage. She connected on kills on 44.9 percent of her attempts.

Schmidt produced 48 solo blocks, 31 assisted blocks, 43 serve receptions and 72 digs on defense. She also helped the team in the serving department with 38 aces and 110 service points.

Backemeyer made a noticeable impact on defense in her rookie season. She guided the Knights with 334 digs and 558 serve receptions as the team’s libero. She chipped in ten aces and 36 service points for E-M’s offense.