Cass County athletes named to Nebraska Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN – Two Cass County football players will have a chance to lace up their cleats one final time as high school athletes this summer.

Plattsmouth senior Adam Eggert and Weeping Water senior Weston Reiman learned Saturday that they had been selected to compete in the 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl. The All-Star football game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 5, at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Eggert and Reiman will both play on the South Team in the game. Platteview head coach Mark McLaughlin will lead the South Team during the Shrine Bowl.

Eggert helped Plattsmouth reach the semifinals of the Class B playoffs for the first time since 1979. He ran 56 times for 292 yards and three touchdowns and made a team-best 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He produced 22 solo and 24 assisted tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery on defense.

Eggert also gave Plattsmouth production on special teams. He averaged 39.8 yards on 45 punts and downed three kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His longest punt of the year was 64 yards. Eggert averaged 51.4 yards on 19 kickoffs and had six touchbacks. He also returned five kickoffs for 123 yards and 11 punts for 193 yards.