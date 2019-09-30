KEARNEY – Hundreds of runners from across the state filled the rolling hills of Kearney Country Club on Monday for one of the biggest meets of the regular season.
Cass County athletes joined fellow students from scores of schools at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite. The annual cross country meet gave runners a preview of the course that will be the site of state action on Oct. 25.
The meet included 153 runners in the Class B girls race, 171 in the Class C girls race and 189 in the Class D girls event. There were 224 runners in the Class B boys race, 313 in the Class C boys race and 266 in the Class D boys event.
Conestoga, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water all sent students to the meet. The Conestoga girls placed 20th in Class C with 293 points and the PHS girls were 14th in Class B with 212 points. The Weeping Water girls had no team score in the Class D race.
The Conestoga boys finished 17th in Class C with 354 points. The Cougars won a tiebreaker with Fort Calhoun for the 17th spot. The Plattsmouth boys were eighth in Class B with 124 points, and the Weeping Water boys were 22nd in Class D with 332 points.
Two local athletes medaled in the top 15 and three finished in the top 25 in their races. Plattsmouth’s Stockton Graham earned a fourth-place award in Class B in 17:23.40, and Conestoga’s Danie Parriott won a 12th-place honor in Class C in 22:22.20. Conestoga’s Bella Hogue captured 22nd place in 23:04.60.
Class B Girls Team Results
Omaha Skutt 78, Omaha Duchesne 83, Bennington 84, Lexington 88, Norris 116, Hastings 120, Gering 126, Scottsbluff 135, Platteview 136, McCook 148, Seward 151, Blair 198, Grand Island Northwest 209, Plattsmouth 212, Beatrice 222, Waverly 278, Schuyler 286, Ralston no team score
Top 15 results
1) Chelsey Espinosa (HST) 20:03.40, 2) Madison Seiler (GER) 21:14.70, 3) Hannah Susie (NOR) 21:19.80, 4) Madison Nash (PLV) 21:32.00, 5) Eva Wentz (ODC) 21:32.90, 6) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 21:37.50, 7) Mary Roskens (BLA) 21:38.40, 8) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 21:42.90, 9) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 21:44.70, 10) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 21:46.00, 11) Keegan Beisel (SEW) 21:54.0, 12) Grace Parolek (SKT) 21:56.70, 13) Kennadi Ureste (LEX) 22:03.30, 14) Brooke Holzworth (SCB) 22:03.30, 15) Samantha Rodewald (MCC) 22:25.60
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 23:27.80 (40th), Sophia Wehrbein 24:01.00 (48th), Jozlyn Barnes 24:19.90 (55th), Natalie Briggs 25:43.20 (88th), Sydney Nelson 26:11.70 (97th), McKenzie Mott 30:15.20 (137th)
Class C Girls Team Results
Columbus Scotus 55, Milford 107, Kearney Catholic 114, North Bend Central 132, Aurora 134, Hartington-Newcastle 147, Lincoln Christian 153, Mitchell 186, Fort Calhoun 190, Malcolm 192, Wayne 197, Auburn 198, DC West 215, Minden 219, Chase County 247, O’Neill 250, Gothenburg 255, Holdrege 285, Sidney 290, Conestoga 293, Ashland-Greenwood 298, Central City 330, Fairbury 331, Elm Creek 337, Broken Bow 414, Ogallala 444, South Central Unified District #5 476, Adams Central, Alma-Southern Valley, Boys Town, Cozad, Pierce, Syracuse, West Point-Beemer no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Regan Hodsden (MTC) 21:23.30, 2) Grace Reiman (ADC) 21:36.30, 3) Logan Thomas (MLC) 21:40.50, 4) Mallory Applegate (COZ) 21:49.10, 5) Olivia Fehringer (CSC) 21:55.40, 6) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 21:56.00, 7) Liza Zaruba (CSC) 22:06.90, 8) Kenzie Hurlbert (HLD) 22:07.50, 9) Kyla Carlson (AUR) 22:16.10, 10) Tandee Masco (MIL) 22:19.70, 11) Grace Oberg (KRC) 22:21.10, 12) Danie Parriott (CHS) 22:22.20, 13) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 22:23.60, 14) Maddie Wilt (DCW) 22:29.20, 15) Abbie McGuire (MIL) 22:30.40
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 22:22.20 (12th), Bella Hogue 23:04.60 (22nd), Bridget Wagner 33:32.40 (157th), Jessica Poirier 35:55.50 (161st), Stephanie Poirier 40:17.00 (170th)
Class D Girls Team Results
North Platte St. Patrick’s 93, Ravenna 100, Thayer Central 102, Grand Island Central Catholic 114, Gibbon 127, Tri County 146, Hastings St. Cecilia 147, Arcadia-Loup City 148, Bridgeport 149, Humphrey St. Francis 167, Doniphan-Trumbull 180, Logan View 214, Blue Hill-Red Cloud 231, Cambridge 234, Bayard 237, Amherst 244, Axtell 259, Maxwell 270, Hi-Line 284, Sutherland 300, Lincoln Lutheran 311, Wood River 320, Hershey 336, Wilber-Clatonia 395, Shelton 396, South Loup 426, Ansley-Litchfield, Banner County, Bertrand, Brady, Centura, Crawford, Franklin, Gordon-Rushville, Hitchcock County, Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family, Medicine Valley, Mullen, South Platte, St. Paul, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Weeping Water, Wilcox-Hildreth, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Alayna Vargas (HSC) 20:58.60, 2) Caitlin States (CEN) 21:12.10, 3) Katie Roach (DNT) 21:23.10, 4) Kacey Dethlefs (RAV) 21:51.50, 5) Kate Stienike (NPSP) 22:06.50, 6) Shavanna Douglas (RAV) 22:41.40, 7) Ladelle Hazen (BHRC) 22:53.90, 8) Molly Paxton (MUL) 23:06.50, 9) Sydney Escritt (TCN) 23:13.00, 10) Grace Herbek (GICC) 23:25.70, 11) Emma Saathoff (DNT) 23:26.20, 12) Ella Crawford (TRI) 23:31.40, 13) Daisy Korus (HLH) 23:42.80, 14) Leah Podliska (HSF) 23:45.60, 15) Genna Blakely (NPSP) 23:53.70
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 27:01.60 (63rd), Ciera Dieter 35:07.70 (172nd), Dakota Reiman 38:02.40 (180th)
Class B Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 67, Bennington 82, Elkhorn Mount Michael 99, Hastings 102, Grand Island Northwest 105, Seward 114, Plattsmouth 124, Norris 170, Schuyler 172, Gering 192, Blair 221, McCook 248, Waverly 253, Ralston 272, York 279, Scottsbluff 294, Platteview 329, Beatrice 330
Top 15 Results
1) Ryan Zavadil (SKT) 16:59.40, 2) Blake Manternach (SKT) 17:07.30, 3) Jaydon Welsh (HST) 17:12.10, 4) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:23.40, 5) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:24.60, 6) Zachary Pittman (NOR) 17:31.10, 7) Cyrus Rhea (LEX) 17:31.80, 8) Nathan Nottingham (SEW) 17:38.20, 9) Yanni Vasquez-Garcia (LEX) 17:44.90, 10) Isaac Richards (SKT) 17:45.50, 11) Keaton Miller (BEN) 17:48.80, 12) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 17:54.20, 13) Sam Wooten (EMM) 17:56.00, 14) Alex Rice (SKT) 17:57.20, 15) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 17:57.40
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 17:23.40 (4th), Sam Campin 18:41.50 (33rd), Kaleb Wooten 18:47.30 (36th), C.J. Wiseman 19:14.80 (53rd), Caleb Davis 19:18.70 (57th), Hunter Smith 19:54.20 (81st), Jacob Zitek 20:12.20 (95th), Jude Wehrbein 20:18.00 (98th), Darek Reicks 21:37.30 (149th), Ethan Moore 21:54.90 (158th), Ian Kalagias 21:56.70 (160th), Bryce Neuin 22:45.60 (183rd)
Class C Boys Team Results
Sidney 78, Malcolm 87, Aurora 88, DC West 111, Milford 127, Minden 143, Hartington-Newcastle 169, Adams Central 169, Arlington 176, Pierce 186, Columbus Scotus 227, Mitchell 238, Broken Bow 270, Holdrege 284, O’Neill 316, Lincoln Christian 323, Conestoga 354, Fort Calhoun 354, Cozad 362, Auburn 365, Gothenburg 371, Boys Town 375, South Central Unified District #5 388, Elm Creek 392, Central City 393, Ogallala 416, Wayne 427, West Point-Beemer 462, Ashland-Greenwood 498, Kearney Catholic 499, Fairbury 547, Chase County 555, Syracuse 627, Alma-Southern Valley 643, North Bend Central no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Carson Noecker (HNC) 17:03.00, 2) Mason Sindelar (PRC) 17:15.60, 3) William Anderson (GTB) 17:35.80, 4) John Swotek (MLC) 17:46.80, 5) Dylan Riley (AUR) 17:48.60, 6) Cameron Brauer (SID) 17:56.50, 7) Gabriel Estrada (COZ) 18:06.40, 8) Noah Kubat (ARL) 18:11.40, 9) Kane Fiala (AUR) 18:14.30, 10) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:18.40, 11) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 18:19.90, 12) Benjamin Juarez (CSC) 18:23.40, 13) Luke Bonifas (ADC) 18:25.70, 14) Bryant Fulmer (HLD) 18:27.50, 15) Nick Bennett (DCW) 18:28.10
Conestoga Results
Ben Welch 19:15.60 (38th), Jack Welch 20:01.80 (68th), Braden Ruffner 20:55.60 (108th), Trace Widler 22:23.50 (166th), Ethan Williams 23:35.60 (203rd), Levi Bell 24:09.20 (219th), Ethan Avidano 25:13.70 (242nd), Tyler Masid 25:52.60 (255th), Jayden Widler 25:59.10 (258th)
Class D Boys Team Results
Axtell 37, St. Paul 85, Wilber-Clatonia 95, Shelton 98, Hershey 157, Freeman 166, Centura 177, Doniphan-Trumbull 191, Gibbon 198, Cambridge 205, Hastings St. Cecilia 235, Lincoln Lutheran 239, Logan View 256, Heartland Lutheran 257, Bertrand 259, Tri County 264, North Platte St. Patrick’s 276, Maywood-Hayes Center 287, Yutan 301, Wood River 317, Perkins County 323, Weeping Water 332, Ravenna 334, Grand Island Central Catholic 379, Arcadia-Loup City 392, Sutherland 466, Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family 469, Brady 489, Bayard 511, Amherst 524, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 526, Chambers 577, Bridgeport 593, Ansley-Litchfield, Banner County, Bertrand, Blue Hill-Red Cloud, Central Valley, Crawford, Deshler, Dundy County-Stratton, Garden County, Franklin, Gordon-Rushville, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis, Kenesaw, Maxwell, McCool Junction, Mullen, Riverside, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelton, South Loup, South Platte, St. Paul, Wilber-Clatonia, Wilcox-Hildreth no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Lincoln Trent (AXT) 17:55.80, 2) Trevor Kuncl (MUL) 18:17.40, 3) Jaron Bergstrom (AXT) 18:26.00, 4) Cody Hubl (BLH) 18:32.40, 5) Tommy Lokken (WLC) 18:33.00, 6) Dawson Hoover (WLC) 18:39.30, 7) Jeremiah Arndt (CEN) 18:40.20, 8) Christian Wiegert (HRT) 18:47.90, 9) Joshua Paisley (CAM) 18:55.60, 10) Abe Schroeder (RAV) 18:58.40, 11) Ryan Berger (RVS) 18:59.00, 12) Angel Lehn (SHL) 18:59.20, 13) Jace Freeseman (GDR) 19:01.00, 14) Omar Tinajero (WDR) 19:03.20, 15) Deven Sullivan (BAN) 19:10.00
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 21:22.60 (65th), Jackson Flanagan 22:50.50 (108th), Lane Damme 23:01.50 (115th), Matthew Cover 23:04.50 (117th), Michael Zeeb 23:32.40 (134th)