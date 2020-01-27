LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Weeping Water wrestlers squared off with athletes from a pair of states Saturday during a tournament at Louisville High School.
The Lions and Indians participated in the Louisville Invite during the morning and afternoon. Seventeen teams from Nebraska and Iowa competed on four mats in the LHS gym.
Louisville placed seventh in team standings with 98 points and Weeping Water finished eighth with 95 points. Perennial Iowa power Underwood won the team title with 264 points. Fellow western Iowa program Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut placed second with 195 points.
Louisville’s Brock Hudson (120 pounds), Garron Bragg (126), Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) collected medals in front of the home crowd.
Knott (26-1) won a championship by pinning all five of his opponents. He ended each of his matches in the first period and registered three pins in less than 50 seconds.
Jones (30-2) captured second place in his weight bracket. He marched into the title bout with two pins, one decision and one medical forfeit victory. He squared off against undefeated Sutton wrestler Joseph Hinrichs (23-0) for the championship. Hinrichs edged Jones 5-3 in overtime.
Hudson finished fourth and Bragg captured a sixth-place medal. Hudson improved to 19-11 and Bragg upped his mark to 9-17.
Lukas Gage (106 pounds), Jason Burch (152), Kole Brack (170), Langdon Kohn (182) and Marcus Cave (285) produced medal-winning performances for Weeping Water.
Cave pocketed a gold medal with four pins and one medical forfeit victory. He achieved a major career milestone when he won by medical forfeit over AHSTW’s Brady Canada in the finals. Cave became Weeping Water’s all-time leader in career victories with 160. He is 33-3 this season.
Burch (23-5) captured fourth place and Gage (12-19) and Brack (19-19) both earned fifth place. Kohn (13-17) collected a sixth-place medal for the Indians.
Riley Hohn (113 pounds) and MaKayla Regler (113) both earned medals in the girls division. Hohn (11-4) produced a second-place honor and Regler (14-7) captured third place.
Team Results
Underwood 264, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut 195, Battle Creek 192, Norris 181, Malcolm 163, Fillmore Central 103, Louisville 98, Weeping Water 95, Wisner-Pilger 94, Sutton 72, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 69.5, Johnson County Central 57, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 51, West Harrison 30, Friend 19, Palmyra 6, Harvard 3
Louisville Results
120 – Brock Hudson (4th)
Pinned Beau Weber (MVAO) 1:14, pinned Cooper Bice (NOR) 1:34, dec. by Alex Schademann (FIL) 12-8, pinned by Stevie Barnes (UND) 1:22, dec. by Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) 8-4
126 – Garron Bragg (6th)
Tech fall by T.J. Nutt (MVAO) 17-0 (4:00), pinned by Nick Stephens (UND) 2:19, pinned Brett Dillman (HVD) 0:33, pinned by Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 4:39
132 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Devon Schultz (WSP) 0:56, tech fall by Caleb Eggleston (JCC) 21-6 (3:45), pinned Cesar Mares (WSP) 0:22, pinned by Noah Monroe (FIL) 0:49, won by injury default over Drew Oberreuter (MVAO)
138 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Adrian Hernandez (SUT) 0:47, pinned by Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) 2:51, pinned by Kadyn Fleck (UND) 0:41, forfeit to Hunter Ritter (MVAO)
145 – Kyler Jones
Pinned Kiet Duong (MLC) 0:25, tech fall by Joseph Rodriquez (JCC) 17-1 (3:53), dec. by Brandon Stolzer (NOR) 10-6, won by forfeit over Tyler Essary (WW)
152 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Kaden Warneke (BTC) 3:29, tech fall by Cooper Spaulding (NOR) 17-1 (6:00), maj. dec. by Kaleb Kummer (BTC) 12-1, pinned by Noah Gwennap (SUT) 2:25
160 – Dylan Jones (2nd)
Pinned Riley Stafford (UND) 2:00, pinned Jarin Pope (PLY) 1:33, dec. Gavin Hinrichs (FIL) 6-3, won by medical forfeit over Tyler Nelson (NOR), dec. by Joseph Hinrichs (SUT) 5-3 (OT)
170 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Dylan Zoucha (MLC) 0:36, pinned by Kase Thompson (BTC) 0:31, pinned by Kole Brack (WW) 0:56, pinned by Colton Wellman (JCC) 0:42, pinned Gunnar Stolz (WHR) 0:24
182 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Keaton Owens (UND) 0:49, pinned Langdon Kohn (WW) 1:25, pinned Hunter Dixon (MVAO) 0:19, pinned Michael Shiffer (AHSTW) 1:34, pinned Caleb Courter (MLC) 0:39
195 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by Samuel Agena (JCC) 0:17, pinned by Aiden Worthey (HTRS) 0:21, pinned by Riley Donahoo (MLC) 0:37, pinned by Quintin Nissen (AHSTW) 0:21, pinned Cason Peterson (SUT) 3:00
Weeping Water Results
113 Girls – Riley Hohn (2nd)
Dec. MaKayla Regler (WW) 8-5, pinned Maria Perez (HVD) 1:22, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 2:42
113 Girls – MaKayla Regler (3rd)
Dec. by Riley Hohn (WW) 8-5, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 0:23, pinned Maria Perez (HVD) 2:31
106 – Lukas Gage (5th)
Pinned by Jesse Duba (FRI) 0:29, pinned by Mitchell Jacobs (NOR) 1:24, won by forfeit over Ashtin Stange (UND), pinned Jayden McCormick (WHR) 0:20, pinned James Watts (MLC) 1:39
120 – Matt Cover
Tech fall by Chase Eggleston (NOR) 17-2 (4:51), pinned by Stevie Barnes (UND) 1:01, pinned by Ethan Guthard (NOR) 0:58, pinned by Cooper Bice (NOR) 1:54, pinned Tristan Korth (BTC) 0:30
132 – Nolan Blevins
Pinned Cole Holman (FRI) 1:43, pinned by Zane Ziegler (UND) 5:48, injury default to Dylan Ahlman (BTC), injury default to Devon Schultz (WSP)
145 – Tyler Essary
Pinned by Aidan Cano (AHSTW) 0:54, pinned by Aiden Hardin (MLC) 0:31, pinned by Gavin Lampman (WSP) 1:10, injury default to Conner Nun (FIL), injury default to Kyler Jones (LOU)
152 – Jason Burch (4th)
Pinned Kaiden Rodenburg (UND) 0:37, dec. Jared Stark (UND) 9-7, pinned Noah Gwennap (SUT) 1:07, injury default to Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW), injury default to Cooper Spaulding (NOR)
170 – Kole Brack (5th)
Pinned by Kase Thompson (BTC) 1:34, pinned Reed Toelle (LOU) 0:56, pinned by Dylan Zoucha (MLC) 2:59, maj. dec. Colton Wellman (JCC) 12-2, dec. Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 9-4
182 – Langdon Kohn (6th)
Pinned by Brady Knott (LOU) 1:25, pinned by Michael Shiffer (AHSTW) 1:37, pinned Keaton Owens (UND) 0:18, pinned Hunter Dixon (MVAO) 0:17, pinned by Thomas Barnes (FIL) 1:35
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Skylar Mutchler (WSP) 0:29, pinned Vance Smith (SUT) 0:24, pinned Hunter Soll (MVAO) 0:49, pinned Easton Eledge (UND) 1:56, won by medical forfeit over Brady Canada (AHSTW)