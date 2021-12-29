Cass County athletes win medals at Winnebago Invite

WINNEBAGO – Athletes from three Cass County programs composed winning scores on the wrestling mat Tuesday at the Winnebago Invite.

Girls from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in a meet that featured teams from Nebraska and South Dakota. Forty-one wrestling programs came to Winnebago’s gym for the tournament.

Weeping Water earned fifth place in team standings with 64.50 points. Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson and Libby Sutton reached the medal podium in their respective weight classes.

Hohn (15-4) captured a championship at 100 pounds with four victories. She pinned Omaha Burke’s BreAnn Mitchell, Omaha Bryan’s Kelsey Simon and Fremont’s Sofia Blanco in her opening three matches. She earned first place with a 10-3 decision over previously-undefeated Ichell Rivas of Wayne (10-1).

Wilson secured a second-place medal at 107 pounds. She pinned Lucie Rougean of Johnson County Central, Natalia Ruiz of Schuyler, Lenora Kester of Summerland and Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg, S.D., to reach the title match. Maycee Peacher of Bennington (11-1) pinned Wilson (21-2) in the second period.

Sutton pocketed a fifth-place medal at 138 pounds. She split her first two matches before winning her final two bouts. Sutton improved her season mark to 19-3.

Dakota Reiman (114), Taylor Miller (145) and Bridget Murdoch (185) also represented Weeping Water on the mat. Reiman and Miller each scored points for the team during the day.

Conestoga tied for 25th place with 26.50 points. Morgan Hensch led the Cougars with a third-place medal at 132 pounds. She registered one pin, one decision and one victory by forfeit at the tournament. She improved her season mark to 12-3.

Kylee Plowman and Angelina Flores each collected three victories for Conestoga in their appearances at 114 and 120 pounds.

Louisville finished 27th with 26 points. Daysha Jones guided the Lions with a silver medal at 152 pounds. Jones (14-3) posted two pins and one decision in her trip to the championship match. Undefeated Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City (12-0) pinned Jones in the second period.

Catalina Jones, Breanna Smart and Alyssa Thieman each earned multiple victories in their weight brackets. Jones wrestled at 145 pounds, Smart competed at 152 and Thieman wrestled at 165.

West Point-Beemer won the Winnebago Invite team title with 123 points. Norfolk (87) finished second and South Sioux City and Wahoo tied for third with 71 points.

Team Results

West Point-Beemer 123, Norfolk 87, South Sioux City 71, Wahoo 71, Weeping Water 64.50, Papillion-La Vista 58, Millard South 57.5, Yutan 56, Winnebago 49, Harrisburg 46.50, Fremont 45.50, Omaha Westside 45, Platteview 43, Schuyler 42.50, Amherst 42, Bennington 40, Valentine 37.50, Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Northwest 34.50, Johnson County Central 34, Fairbury 33, Viborg-Hurley 31, Wayne 29, Ainsworth 27, Conestoga 26.50, Lennox 26.50, Louisville 26, Hemingford 23, Wisner-Pilger 22, Crete 21.50, Stanton 19.50, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 19, Scribner-Snyder 17, Omaha Skutt 16, Beatrice 15, Summerland 13, Columbus 11, Battle Creek 9, Omaha Bryan 8.50, High Plains Community 3, Cedar Bluffs 0

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman

Pinned Kathryn Nicholas (FRE) 0:10, tech fall Katie Elder (WAH) 16-1 (4:00), pinned by Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 0:51, pinned by Michaela Bivainis (AMH) 1:21, pinned Ella Reeves (BTC) 0:31

120 – Angelina Flores

Pinned Aubrey Jensen (VBH) 4:19, dec. by Susu Kamara (HRS) 9-8, pinned Brianna Vidal (COL) 2:49, pinned Cloe Mandel (WPB) 0:26, pinned by Nella Dolan (SKT) 1:15

132 – Morgan Hensch (3rd)

Pinned Allison Isaacson (MSO) 1:26, dec. Alannah Osborne (BRLD) 10-7, maj. dec. by Rylee Hoppe (NRF) 11-2, won by forfeit over Selena Zamora (SSC)

Louisville Results

145 – Catalina Jones

Pinned Taylor Miller (WW) 2:45, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 5:13, lost by medical forfeit to Rita Ceballos (JCC), Promise Smeal (MSO), Ashlynn Boell (WPB)

152 – Daysha Jones (2nd)

Pinned Kristyanna Dibbles (BEA) 1:47, dec. Danica Taylor (COL) 7-2, pinned Haylee Miller (WSP) 1:20, pinned by Yohaly Quinones (SSC) 2:25

152 – Breanna Smart

Dec. by Haylee Miller (WSP) 6-3, pinned by Hailey LaBelle (ONW) 2:27, pinned Rhiannen Heimdal (HRS) 1:57, dec. by Kristyanna Dibbles (BEA) 8-6, pinned Lesly Hernandez (COL) 4:25

165 – Alyssa Thieman

Pinned by Ziomara Ruiz (WPB) 2:20, pinned by Piper Zatechka (OWS) 0:25, pinned Maslynn Yardley (HEM) 0:29, pinned by Allie Burke (HPC) 2:12, pinned Stephanie Halouska (LEN) 1:30

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (1st)

Pinned BreAnn Mitchell (OBK) 0:30, pinned Kelsey Simon (OBR) 3:58, pinned Sofia Blanco (FRE) 3:30, dec. Ichell Rivas (WAY) 10-3

107 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)

Pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC) 1:50, pinned Natalia Ruiz (SCH) 0:34, pinned Lenora Kester (SMM) 2:39, pinned Destinee Wagner (HRS) 0:26, pinned by Maycee Peacher (BEN) 2:31

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 1:17, pinned by Caidence Bethards (NRF) 4:31, maj. dec. Wendi Silverthorn (VBH) 14-6, pinned by Rhiannon Herman (OBK) 2:48, maj. dec. by Morgan Maschmann (BEA) 9-0

138 – Libby Sutton (5th)

Pinned Sophia Peterson (FRE) 1:19, pinned by Emma Richards (VAL) 0:46, won by forfeit over Ashley Stadt (SCS), pinned Le Nelson (CRT) 1:31

145 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 2:45, pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 1:32, pinned by Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 1:35, pinned Karlyan Santana Rivera (SSC) 2:34, pinned Casey Koch (NRF) 4:45

185 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by McKenna Slonecker (WSP) 1:10, pinned by Eny Bravo-Torcios (FRE) 0:52, pinned by Allie Boelle (WPB) 1:20, lost by medical forfeit to Hailey O’Brien (FRE)

