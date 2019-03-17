LOUISVILLE – Eight Cass County boys were honored for their work on the basketball court with postseason awards this week.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water earned spots on All-East Central Nebraska Conference postseason teams. ECNC coaches gathered in Louisville Tuesday night for their annual selection meeting. They chose athletes for first, second, third and honorable mention teams.
Elmwood-Murdock senior Carter Bornemeier was named to the league’s first team. He helped the Knights reach the district title game with his work on both ends of the court. He guided the team in 3-point shooting and helped the squad with his rebounding and defensive abilities.
Conestoga sophomore Lane Fox was chosen for the league’s second team. He paced Conestoga’s scoring attack with 386 points. He shot 36.2 percent from the field, made 72.1 percent of his free throws and sank 27.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Fox set a program-best mark with 141 assists and added 33 steals, two blocks and 86 rebounds.
Louisville senior Brady Geise and Elmwood-Murdock junior Noah Willey were both selected for the league’s third team.
Geise helped Louisville in a variety of categories this year. He produced team-best numbers in points (272), steals (48) and pass deflections (64) and drew three charges. He added 23 assists, 54 3-pointers, 74 rebounds and two blocks.
Willey anchored Elmwood-Murdock in the rebounding department throughout the year. He gave the Knights a large number of baskets inside the paint and helped E-M in defensive categories such as blocks and steals.
Conestoga senior Jax Madsen, Elmwood-Murdock seniors Nick Langfeldt and Nolan Langfeldt and Weeping Water junior Avery Heath were honorable mention selections.
Madsen set a program-best mark for Conestoga by drawing 13 charges this season. He collected 33 steals, two blocks, 40 assists and 72 rebounds. He scored 201 points and made 34.3 percent of his shots from the floor.
Nick Langfeldt and Nolan Langfeldt both helped Elmwood-Murdock with their abilities on the perimeter. Both players were able to drive into the lane for baskets and delivered multiple assists to teammates.
Heath provided veteran leadership to Weeping Water throughout the season. He boosted the team in scoring, rebounding and defensive departments during the campaign. He also helped many younger players learn about the program’s offensive and defensive strategies.
All-ECNC Boys Basketball First Team
Cam Binder – Auburn – Sophomore
Brady Timm – Yutan – Sophomore
Tyler Adams – Freeman – Senior
Trey Yates – Freeman – Junior
Carter Bornemeier – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
All-ECNC Boys Basketball Second Team
Trey Knudsen – Yutan – Junior
Josh Lambert – Auburn – Junior
Lane Fox – Conestoga – Sophomore
J.T. Haag – Mead – Junior
Colby Tichota – Yutan – Junior
All-ECNC Boys Basketball Third Team
Brady Ideus – Freeman – Senior
Brady Geise – Louisville – Senior
Eli Waring – Johnson County Central – Junior
Noah Willey – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Dylan Johnson – Malcolm – Senior
All-ECNC Boys Basketball Honorable Mention Team
C.J. Hughes – Auburn – Junior
Brody Darnell – Auburn – Sophomore
Daniel Frary – Auburn – Sophomore
Jax Madsen – Conestoga – Senior
Nick Langfeldt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Nolan Langfeldt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Logan Anderson – Freeman – Senior
Kole Kleespies – Johnson County Central – Senior
Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Freshman
Nate Kuhn – Malcolm – Senior
Hunter Pickworth – Mead – Sophomore
Kaleb Kempkes – Palmyra – Junior
Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Freshman
Avery Heath – Weeping Water – Junior
Jason Simon – Yutan – Junior