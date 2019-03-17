Try 3 months for $3
2018-19 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections from Cass County

LOUISVILLE – Eight Cass County boys were honored for their work on the basketball court with postseason awards this week.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water earned spots on All-East Central Nebraska Conference postseason teams. ECNC coaches gathered in Louisville Tuesday night for their annual selection meeting. They chose athletes for first, second, third and honorable mention teams.

Elmwood-Murdock senior Carter Bornemeier was named to the league’s first team. He helped the Knights reach the district title game with his work on both ends of the court. He guided the team in 3-point shooting and helped the squad with his rebounding and defensive abilities.

Conestoga sophomore Lane Fox was chosen for the league’s second team. He paced Conestoga’s scoring attack with 386 points. He shot 36.2 percent from the field, made 72.1 percent of his free throws and sank 27.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Fox set a program-best mark with 141 assists and added 33 steals, two blocks and 86 rebounds.

Louisville senior Brady Geise and Elmwood-Murdock junior Noah Willey were both selected for the league’s third team.

Geise helped Louisville in a variety of categories this year. He produced team-best numbers in points (272), steals (48) and pass deflections (64) and drew three charges. He added 23 assists, 54 3-pointers, 74 rebounds and two blocks.

Willey anchored Elmwood-Murdock in the rebounding department throughout the year. He gave the Knights a large number of baskets inside the paint and helped E-M in defensive categories such as blocks and steals.

Conestoga senior Jax Madsen, Elmwood-Murdock seniors Nick Langfeldt and Nolan Langfeldt and Weeping Water junior Avery Heath were honorable mention selections.

Madsen set a program-best mark for Conestoga by drawing 13 charges this season. He collected 33 steals, two blocks, 40 assists and 72 rebounds. He scored 201 points and made 34.3 percent of his shots from the floor.

Nick Langfeldt and Nolan Langfeldt both helped Elmwood-Murdock with their abilities on the perimeter. Both players were able to drive into the lane for baskets and delivered multiple assists to teammates.

Heath provided veteran leadership to Weeping Water throughout the season. He boosted the team in scoring, rebounding and defensive departments during the campaign. He also helped many younger players learn about the program’s offensive and defensive strategies.

All-ECNC Boys Basketball First Team

Cam Binder – Auburn – Sophomore

Brady Timm – Yutan – Sophomore

Tyler Adams – Freeman – Senior

Trey Yates – Freeman – Junior

Carter Bornemeier – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

All-ECNC Boys Basketball Second Team

Trey Knudsen – Yutan – Junior

Josh Lambert – Auburn – Junior

Lane Fox – Conestoga – Sophomore

J.T. Haag – Mead – Junior

Colby Tichota – Yutan – Junior

All-ECNC Boys Basketball Third Team

Brady Ideus – Freeman – Senior

Brady Geise – Louisville – Senior

Eli Waring – Johnson County Central – Junior

Noah Willey – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Dylan Johnson – Malcolm – Senior

All-ECNC Boys Basketball Honorable Mention Team

C.J. Hughes – Auburn – Junior

Brody Darnell – Auburn – Sophomore

Daniel Frary – Auburn – Sophomore

Jax Madsen – Conestoga – Senior

Nick Langfeldt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Nolan Langfeldt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Logan Anderson – Freeman – Senior

Kole Kleespies – Johnson County Central – Senior

Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Freshman

Nate Kuhn – Malcolm – Senior

Hunter Pickworth – Mead – Sophomore

Kaleb Kempkes – Palmyra – Junior

Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Freshman

Avery Heath – Weeping Water – Junior

Jason Simon – Yutan – Junior

