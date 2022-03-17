Cass County boys collect NCC hoops accolades

Six Cass County boys secured recognition for their work on the basketball court this winter with spots on All-Nebraska Capitol Conference teams.
Three Conestoga students and three Louisville athletes earned spots on NCC basketball squads. Conference coaches announced their selections for members of the first team, second team and honorable mention squad earlier this week.
NCC coaches submitted names for consideration for postseason recognition at a conference meeting. They then voted for members of all three groups.
Louisville senior Sam Ahl was selected to be a member of the first team. Ahl paced Louisville’s scoring attack this season with 270 points. He made 41.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (95-of-229) and drained 34.4 percent of his 3-point tries (32-of-93). He also knocked down 69.6 percent of his free throws (48-of-69).
Ahl led the Lions in both assists (75) and steals (46) during the year. He collected 20 offensive and 64 defensive rebounds, took six charges and made 39 pass deflections.
Ahl ended his four-year varsity career with 696 points, 208 rebounds, 238 assists, 127 steals, 94 pass deflections and 24 charges taken.
Conestoga sophomore Noah Simones was chosen for the second team. Simones guided Conestoga’s offense with 399 points. He sank 47.0 percent of his field-goal attempts (150-of-319) and led the team’s 3-point attack with 63 treys. He finished 63-of-140 from behind the arc (45.0 percent).
Simones also helped the Cougars at the free-throw line. He finished 36-of-44 from the stripe (81.9 percent). He added 13 offensive and 66 defensive rebounds, 47 assists, 15 steals, three blocks, one charge taken and 15 pass deflections.
Conestoga senior Ty Fox, Conestoga junior Jack Welch and Louisville seniors Eric Heard and Harrison Klein were all selected for the honorable mention squad.
Fox played a key role for Conestoga in multiple categories. He helped the team’s offense with 195 points. He made 41.8 percent of his field-goal attempts (81-of-194) and 65.8 percent of his free throws (25-of-38).
Fox dished out a team-best 84 assists and led the Cougars with 39 steals. He also pocketed 24 offensive and 101 defensive rebounds, 39 pass deflections and four blocks. He ended his varsity career with 379 points, 216 rebounds, 151 assists, 73 steals and 77 pass deflections.
Welch helped the Cougars this season with 277 points. He drained 37.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (88-of-234) and 35.6 percent of his 3-point shots (54-of-152). He also excelled at the free-throw line by making 82.4 percent of his tries (47-of-57).
Welch collected nine offensive and 84 defensive rebounds. He produced 57 assists, 23 steals, four charges taken and 30 pass deflections in Conestoga’s games.
Heard scored 209 points for the Lions this winter. He knocked down 37.7 percent of his field-goal attempts (78-of-207), made 29.7 percent of his 3-point attempts (35-of-118) and sank 18 free throws.
Heard generated 42 assists, 38 steals, 32 pass deflections, one block and one charge taken. He also hauled in 12 offensive and 47 defensive rebounds. Heard finished his four-year varsity career with 558 points, 209 rebounds, 162 assists, 102 steals, 16 blocks, 79 pass deflections and four charges taken.
Klein contributed 228 points to Louisville’s offense this season. He drained 54.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (86-of-158) and led the team with 55 made free throws. He finished 55-of-90 at the foul line (61.1 percent).
Klein was a force for the Lions on the glass with 36 offensive and 73 defensive rebounds. He drew nine charges and pocketed 30 assists, 42 steals, three blocks and 58 pass deflections.
Klein finished his four-year varsity career with 422 points, 249 rebounds, 29 charges taken, 121 pass deflections, 64 assists, 81 steals and eight blocks.
2021-22 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Cale Jacobsen – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior (Co-Captain)
Max Parker – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior (Co-Captain)
Grayson Bouwman – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore
Sam Ahl – Louisville – Senior
Carsen Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Senior
Brody Travis – DC West – Senior
Second Team
Noah Simones – Conestoga – Sophomore
Jake Richmond – Yutan – Senior
Evan Shephard – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Dustin Kirk – Arlington – Senior
Brooks Kissinger – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior
Kayl Francis – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Honorable Mention Team
Coby Grefe – Arlington – Senior
Logan Kaup – Arlington – Senior
Cougar Konzem – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior
Jack Welch – Conestoga – Junior
Ty Fox – Conestoga – Senior
Zach Spanke – DC West – Senior
Zane Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Senior
Aaron Fitzke – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Junior
Eric Heard – Louisville – Senior
Harrison Klein – Louisville – Senior
Cooper Carlson – Syracuse – Senior
Andrew Otto – Raymond Central – Senior
Isaak Fredrickson – Raymond Central – Junior
Eli White – Raymond Central – Senior
Carter Tichota – Yutan – Senior
Sam Petersen – Yutan – Senior