Cass County boys earn All-ECNC awards

MURDOCK – Three students from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water gained conference recognition for their efforts on basketball courts this winter.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected three Cass County boys for spots on postseason teams. They submitted nominations for first, second, third and honorable mention teams in late February. They then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.
Weeping Water senior Zack Smith and Elmwood-Murdock sophomores Nate Rust and Reid Fletcher were named to the honorable mention team. Smith played a key role on both sides of the court for the Indians. Rust was one of Elmwood-Murdock’s top perimeter shooters and Fletcher helped the Knights with his driving and defensive abilities.
2020-21 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Cameron Binder – Auburn – Senior
Daniel Frary – Auburn – Senior
Holden Ruse – Freeman – Senior
Carter Ruse – Freeman – Sophomore
Hunter Pickworth – Mead – Senior
Second Team
Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Junior
Ryan Binder – Auburn – Junior
Drew Johnson – Malcolm – Sophomore
Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Junior
Calvin Antholz – Johnson County Central – Senior
Third Team
Zach Fitzpatrick – Palmyra – Sophomore
Bayley LaCroix – Mead – Senior
Will Vitosh – Falls City – Senior
Malcolm Saltzman – Malcolm – Senior
Josiah Wallman – Freeman – Senior
Honorable Mention
Nate Rust – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Tyler Pickworth – Mead – Junior
Zack Smith – Weeping Water – Senior
Brock Hogue – Falls City – Senior
Carson Bredemeier – Falls City – Junior
Taylan Vetrovsky – Freeman – Sophomore