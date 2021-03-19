Cass County boys earn All-ECNC awards

MURDOCK – Three students from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water gained conference recognition for their efforts on basketball courts this winter.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected three Cass County boys for spots on postseason teams. They submitted nominations for first, second, third and honorable mention teams in late February. They then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.

Weeping Water senior Zack Smith and Elmwood-Murdock sophomores Nate Rust and Reid Fletcher were named to the honorable mention team. Smith played a key role on both sides of the court for the Indians. Rust was one of Elmwood-Murdock’s top perimeter shooters and Fletcher helped the Knights with his driving and defensive abilities.

2020-21 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections

First Team

Cameron Binder – Auburn – Senior

Daniel Frary – Auburn – Senior

Holden Ruse – Freeman – Senior

Carter Ruse – Freeman – Sophomore

Hunter Pickworth – Mead – Senior