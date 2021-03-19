 Skip to main content
Cass County boys earn All-ECNC awards
Cass County boys earn All-ECNC awards

2020-21 All-ECNC Boys Basketball Selections from Cass County

MURDOCK – Three students from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water gained conference recognition for their efforts on basketball courts this winter.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected three Cass County boys for spots on postseason teams. They submitted nominations for first, second, third and honorable mention teams in late February. They then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.

Weeping Water senior Zack Smith and Elmwood-Murdock sophomores Nate Rust and Reid Fletcher were named to the honorable mention team. Smith played a key role on both sides of the court for the Indians. Rust was one of Elmwood-Murdock’s top perimeter shooters and Fletcher helped the Knights with his driving and defensive abilities.

2020-21 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections

First Team

Cameron Binder – Auburn – Senior

Daniel Frary – Auburn – Senior

Holden Ruse – Freeman – Senior

Carter Ruse – Freeman – Sophomore

Hunter Pickworth – Mead – Senior

Second Team

Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Junior

Ryan Binder – Auburn – Junior

Drew Johnson – Malcolm – Sophomore

Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Junior

Calvin Antholz – Johnson County Central – Senior

Third Team

Zach Fitzpatrick – Palmyra – Sophomore

Bayley LaCroix – Mead – Senior

Will Vitosh – Falls City – Senior

Malcolm Saltzman – Malcolm – Senior

Josiah Wallman – Freeman – Senior

Honorable Mention

Nate Rust – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Tyler Pickworth – Mead – Junior

Zack Smith – Weeping Water – Senior

Brock Hogue – Falls City – Senior

Carson Bredemeier – Falls City – Junior

Taylan Vetrovsky – Freeman – Sophomore

Maclain Beach – Malcolm – Senior

Hayden Frank – Malcolm – Sophomore

Austin David – Palmyra – Senior

Reid Fletcher – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Cade Patzel – Auburn – Senior

