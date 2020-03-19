Cass County boys secure ECNC hoops honors

MURDOCK – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored five Cass County boys Tuesday night for their efforts in basketball games this season.
ECNC coaches took part in a selection meeting at Elmwood-Murdock High School for the 2019-20 basketball season. Coaches chose players for first, second, third and honorable mention teams. Students from Auburn, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Malcolm, Mead, Palmyra, Weeping Water and Yutan were eligible.
Coaches selected Conestoga junior Lane Fox for the first team. Fox became the first CHS boy to be named to the first team since the school joined the ECNC in 2008.
Fox climbed to the top of all-time Conestoga single-season charts with 163 assists. He set school-best marks with 13 assists in two games, and he became the third player in Conestoga history to surpass 1,000 career points. He currently has 1,143 points.
Fox finished the season with 517 points, 135 rebounds, 33 steals, 22 pass deflections and six blocks. He went 183-of-406 from the field (45.1 percent) and 103-of-131 from the free-throw line (78.6 percent).
Coaches named Elmwood-Murdock senior Noah Willey to the second team. He became the school’s all-time single-season leader in both rebounds (266) and assists (130) and led the team with 505 points. He scored more than 40 percent of the team’s 1,185 points.
Willey grabbed 42 offensive and 224 defensive rebounds during the year and set a program-best mark for the most rebounds in one game. He collected 20 blocks, 67 steals and 55 pass deflections and shot 70 percent from the free-throw line (136-of-194).
Coaches selected Louisville junior Caleb Hrabik for the third team. Hrabik led the Lions with 315 points and made 55 percent of his field-goal attempts (123-of-225).
He sank 79 percent of his free-throw attempts (61-of-77) and pocketed a team-best 145 rebounds (36 offensive, 109 defensive). Hrabik also had 15 blocks, 17 assists, 17 steals, 23 pass deflections and three charges taken.
Coaches named Conestoga junior Ben Welch and Weeping Water senior Avery Heath to the honorable mention team.
Welch soared to the top of all-time CHS charts with 88 3-pointers. That is the 15th-best mark in Nebraska boys basketball history for a single season. Welch also set program-best marks for 3-point percentage (44 percent) and single-game 3-pointers made (9).
Welch finished the year with 314 points, 55 rebounds, 36 assists, 21 pass deflections, 16 steals, one block and seven charges taken. He went 88-of-200 from 3-point range and 18-of-25 from the free-throw line.
Heath filled important roles for Weeping Water on both ends of the court. He was the team’s top scorer and made many key plays in both the rebounding and defensive departments.
2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Brady Timm Yutan Junior
Cam Binder Auburn Junior
Josh Lambert Auburn Senior
Trey Knudsen Yutan Senior
Lane Fox Conestoga Junior
You have free articles remaining.
Second Team
Noah Willey Elmwood-Murdock Senior
Eli Waring Johnson Cty. Central Senior
Kaleb Kempkes Palmyra Senior
Trey Yates Freeman Senior
Colby Tichota Yutan Senior
Third Team
J.T. Haag Mead Senior
Daniel Frary Auburn Junior
Andrew Waltke Palmyra Sophomore
Caleb Hrabik Louisville Junior
C.J. Hughes Auburn Senior
Honorable Mention Team
Ben Welch Conestoga Junior
Trey Holthus Johnson Cty. Central Sophomore
Jaydin Little Malcolm Senior
Will Hays Yutan Senior
Holden Ruse Freeman Junior
Hunter Pickworth Mead Junior
Avery Heath Weeping Water Senior
Jackson Junker Palmyra Senior