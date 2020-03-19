Cass County boys secure ECNC hoops honors

MURDOCK – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored five Cass County boys Tuesday night for their efforts in basketball games this season.

ECNC coaches took part in a selection meeting at Elmwood-Murdock High School for the 2019-20 basketball season. Coaches chose players for first, second, third and honorable mention teams. Students from Auburn, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Malcolm, Mead, Palmyra, Weeping Water and Yutan were eligible.

Coaches selected Conestoga junior Lane Fox for the first team. Fox became the first CHS boy to be named to the first team since the school joined the ECNC in 2008.

Fox climbed to the top of all-time Conestoga single-season charts with 163 assists. He set school-best marks with 13 assists in two games, and he became the third player in Conestoga history to surpass 1,000 career points. He currently has 1,143 points.

Fox finished the season with 517 points, 135 rebounds, 33 steals, 22 pass deflections and six blocks. He went 183-of-406 from the field (45.1 percent) and 103-of-131 from the free-throw line (78.6 percent).