LOUISVILLE – Cass County Central softball athletes continued their season this week with a pair of games at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
The Crush squared off with Arlington on Thursday night and DC West/Omaha Concordia on Saturday morning. The Falcons and Eagles both won their matchups against Cass County Central.
Arlington 5, Cass County Central 2
The Crush made second-ranked Arlington work hard for a W. The teams battled in a scoreless duel for the first three innings and Arlington held a 1-0 lead after six complete stanzas.
The Eagles expanded the gap to 5-0 in the top of the seventh. The team needed all of those extra runs to withstand a rally attempt from the Crush. Cass County Central scored twice in the seventh to keep the game’s outcome in doubt until the final strike.
Jennifer Katz guided Cass County Central’s offense with three singles, one walk and one run. Laura Votta delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning, and Brooklyn Rathe tallied one single and one walk.
Reba Wilson singled and scored once and Grace Cave notched one single. Erin Stohlmann chipped in one walk for the Crush and Bailey Houchin reached once on an error.
Votta made three defensive assists in the infield and Houchin and Kiera Brack each had two defensive assists. Stohlmann and Wilson each produced one defensive assist. Rathe collected nine putouts at first base.
Brack tossed a complete game against the Eagles. She scattered six hits and allowed zero walks and two earned runs. She threw 73 pitches in the game.
Arlington 000 100 4 – 5 6 1
Cass County Central 000 000 2 – 2 7 2
DC West/Omaha Concordia 9, Cass County Central 5
Cass County Central made Saturday morning’s matchup exciting for home fans in the sixth inning. The Crush wiped away a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the frame. Cave drove in a pair of runs and Wilson and Houchin each had RBI at-bats.
DC West/Omaha Concordia regained the lead in the top of the seventh. The team used several hits to take a 9-5 lead. The Falcons held the Crush scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to win.
Emma Griffith helped the Falcons during her six innings in the circle. She struck out 12 Cass County Central batters and surrendered two hits and zero walks. She threw the first five innings and re-entered the game in the seventh.
Cave ended the contest with one triple, one walk, two RBI and one run. Houchin had two singles, one run and one RBI and Wilson posted one RBI and one run.
Brack drew two walks and scored once, Rathe walked and scored once and Votta collected one single and one walk. Katz and Stohlmann both reached base on errors.
DC West/Concordia 100 301 4 – 9 16 3
Cass County Central 000 005 0 – 5 4 0