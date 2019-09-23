ARLINGTON – Cass County Central players continued their softball season Saturday with three games at the Arlington Invite.
The Crush took on a trio of teams at the annual tournament. Cass County Central defeated Conestoga and fell to DC West/Concordia and Tekamah-Herman during the day.
DC West/Concordia 5, Cass County Central 2
The Falcons rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the first-round game. Cass County Central snapped a 1-1 tie with a solo run in the top of the third, but DC West/Concordia responded with three runs in its half of the inning. The team added an insurance run in the fourth.
Reba Wilson led Cass County Central’s offense with two hits and one walk. Jennifer Katz worked 3 2/3 innings in the circle. She struck out five Falcons.
Cass County Central 101 000 – 2 4 0
DC West/Concordia 103 100 – 5 5 1
Cass County Central 11, Conestoga 1
Cass County Central put together a consistent scoring attack against the Cougars. The Crush scored three times in the opening inning and copied that feat in the next two frames. The squad expanded its 9-1 lead with two runs in the fourth.
Katz highlighted the team’s day with three hits and three runs batted in. Treva Wright delivered two hits and two RBI and Brooklyn Rathe posted two hits. Wilson drove in one run and Votta collected one walk.
Kiera Brack worked three innings and Chrystal Meyer tossed one inning. Both players registered one strikeout in their pitching appearances.
Conestoga 000 1 – 1 3 2
Cass County Central 333 2 – 11 12 0
Tekamah-Herman 4, Cass County Central 0
Tekamah-Herman pitcher Jadyn Fleischman stopped Cass County Central’s offense in the fifth-place game. She struck out eight Crush batters and limited the team to two hits.
Wilson helped Cass County Central with one hit and one walk. Kelsey Lewis had two hits and two RBI for the Tigers.
Cass County Central 000 00 – 0 2 0
Tekamah-Herman 103 00 – 4 7 0