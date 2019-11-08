LOUISVILLE – Cass County Central finished the 2019 softball season 14-14. Zoe Houston, Grace Cave, Jennifer Katz, Reba Wilson, Natania French, Emma Hiatt, Bailey Houchin, Kiera Brack, Cadence Porter, Lauren Votta, Lauren Harms, Brooklyn Rathe, Erin Stohlmann, Treva Wright, Chrystal Meyer, Kaylee Tighe and Keatyn Harrah appeared in varsity games this season.
Offense
Cass County Central set a program-best mark this season with 171 runs scored. Wilson also moved to the top of Cass County Central history books with 32 runs scored.
Cass County Central had a team batting average of .322 this year. The Crush posted a .401 team on-base percentage with 225 hits, 137 runs batted in, 43 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 84 walks. The Crush had 794 plate appearances in 28 games.
Katz led Cass County Central with a .420 batting average and .484 on-base percentage. She had 91 plate appearances in 27 games. Katz collected a team-best 34 hits and 23 RBI and delivered 21 runs, six doubles, two triples and two home runs. She walked ten times and reached base on errors five times.
Wilson helped the Crush with a .375 batting average and .461 on-base percentage. She had 102 plate appearances in 28 games. Wilson produced 32 runs, 33 hits, ten RBI and one triple. She led the team with ten doubles and 13 walks.
Votta collected a .333 batting average and .419 on-base percentage. She had 86 plate appearances in 27 games. Votta generated 25 hits, 20 RBI, 16 runs, nine doubles, two home runs and ten walks.
Rathe posted a .325 batting average and .411 on-base percentage for the Crush. She made 90 plate appearances in 28 games. Rathe ended the year with 25 hits, 20 runs, 18 RBI, five doubles, one home run and 11 walks.
Houchin produced a .304 batting average and .372 on-base percentage. She had 78 plate appearances in 26 games. Houchin finished the season with 21 hits, 16 runs, eight RBI, one double and six walks.
Houston helped the team with a .286 batting average and .375 on-base percentage. She made 64 plate appearances in 24 games. Houston ended the year with 16 hits, 15 runs, 12 RBI, one double, one home run and six walks.
Cave produced a .283 batting average and .338 on-base percentage. She made 66 plate appearances in 24 games. Cave generated 17 hits, 13 runs, 15 RBI, one double, three triples, one home run and five walks.
Brack posted a .245 batting average and .333 on-base percentage. She had 60 plate appearances in 25 games. Brack ended the season with 13 hits, eight runs, 11 RBI, two doubles, one home run and seven walks.
Stohlmann ended the year with a .239 batting average and .338 on-base percentage. She made 77 plate appearances in 26 games. Stohlmann collected 16 hits, 13 runs, ten RBI, four doubles, one triple and eight walks.
Meyer (9), Harrah (8), Wright (6) and Tighe (2) all added hits for the team during the year. Wright scored 14 times, Meyer posted four RBI and Harrah had two doubles and two RBI.
Cass County Central finished the year 53-of-56 on steal attempts. Houchin went 13-for-13 and Wilson was 7-for-7 on her steal tries. Cave, Katz, Stohlmann and Wright all ended the campaign 6-for-6.
Defense
Cass County Central posted a .939 team fielding percentage. The Crush had 656 total chances and made 160 defensive assists and four double plays.
Rathe (.992), Houston (.965), Brack (.962), Katz (.958) and Houchin (.952) had the top five fielding percentages. Votta (47), Wilson (33) and Houchin (24) had the most defensive assists and Rathe (129) led the group in defensive putouts.
Pitching
Katz, Brack and Meyer all saw time in the circle for the Crush. Cass County Central had a team earned run average of 4.38 and allowed 95 earned runs, 213 hits and 50 walks. The team posted 91 strikeouts.
Brack pitched 99 2/3 innings and had a 3.30 earned run average. She collected 44 strikeouts and allowed 129 hits, 47 earned runs and 23 walks. She faced 472 batters and threw 1,501 pitches.
Meyer worked 32 2/3 innings and had a 6.64 earned run average. She collected 24 strikeouts and allowed 62 hits, 31 earned runs and six walks. She faced 175 batters and threw 534 pitches.
Katz worked 19 2/3 innings and had a 6.05 earned run average. She collected 23 strikeouts and allowed 22 hits, 17 earned runs and 21 walks. She faced 108 batters and threw 461 pitches.