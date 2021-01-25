Cass County cheer, dance teams encourage crowds

Students from three Cass County high schools encouraged classmates and community members this week with their work on cheerleading and dance squads.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water had opportunities to showcase their talents at home basketball games. They wore masks and followed other coronavirus protocols throughout the events.
Elmwood-Murdock head cheerleading coach Casey Clements said students were thrilled to be able to attend in-person activities. Bre Romero, Audri Romero, Katelyn Stewart and Karly Anderson were at Friday night’s girls and boys basketball games against Milford. The four E-M cheerleaders did short dance routines during each of the quarter breaks and delivered cheers during timeouts.
“There is nothing we love more than cheering on our Knights,” Clements said.
Weeping Water cheerleaders performed Thursday night at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians watched their classmates play Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a basketball doubleheader. Several students played in the girls basketball game before becoming cheerleaders for the boys game.
Conestoga cheerleaders led the audience at Jan. 18 home games against Elmwood-Murdock. They followed social distancing guidelines and spread out along the baseline during game action. They stayed in a line across the entire court for many of their cheers during quarter breaks.
Conestoga dance team members presented their hip-hop routine at halftime of the boys basketball game. It included synchronized movements and multiple flips and jumps on the court.
Plattsmouth and Louisville cheerleaders and dance team members have also appeared in gyms this winter. They have taken part in halftime performances and area competitions.
Many Cass County teams are planning to attend the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island next month. Dance events will run Feb. 17-18 and cheerleading contests will be held Feb. 19-20. All action will take place at the Heartland Events Center.