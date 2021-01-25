Cass County cheer, dance teams encourage crowds

Students from three Cass County high schools encouraged classmates and community members this week with their work on cheerleading and dance squads.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water had opportunities to showcase their talents at home basketball games. They wore masks and followed other coronavirus protocols throughout the events.

Elmwood-Murdock head cheerleading coach Casey Clements said students were thrilled to be able to attend in-person activities. Bre Romero, Audri Romero, Katelyn Stewart and Karly Anderson were at Friday night’s girls and boys basketball games against Milford. The four E-M cheerleaders did short dance routines during each of the quarter breaks and delivered cheers during timeouts.

“There is nothing we love more than cheering on our Knights,” Clements said.

Weeping Water cheerleaders performed Thursday night at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians watched their classmates play Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a basketball doubleheader. Several students played in the girls basketball game before becoming cheerleaders for the boys game.