Cass County cheer teams participate in state events

GRAND ISLAND – Cheerleading squads from four Cass County schools competed against teams from all corners of Nebraska in state contests.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to Grand Island to take part in the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Action took place Feb. 17-19 at the Heartland Events Center.

All four local cheer teams enjoyed successful outcomes during the meet. Each Cass County school finished in the top four spots of at least one state contest.

Conestoga students celebrated a pair of top-four achievements in Class C-1. The Cougars earned third place in the game day division with a score of 88.50 points. CHS placed fourth in the non-tumbling division with a score of 81.50 points.

Conestoga cheer team members include Addi Andersen, Amelia Gocke, Kylie Cooke, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Ackerman, MacKaylee Madsen, Ali Gansemer, Delaney Deterding, Makenzie Jones, Gabi Tranisi, Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman and Kyler Zimmerman.

Conestoga head coach Katherine Bloch said the Cougars were thrilled with their results in Grand Island.

“The team was very excited to place in both categories this year at our state competition,” Bloch said. “We have never accomplished placing in both before, so it was a huge stepping stone for our cheerleading program at Conestoga. The girls are now looking forward to continuing to grow the program and hopefully taking runner-up or first place in the years to come!”

Bloch was also pleased with the improvement she saw during the school year. The Cougars spent many hours practicing their skills for the state events.

“The team made tremendous progress from the beginning of the year until now,” Bloch said. “Every girl, returner or new to the squad, was so dedicated to this team. We worked hard to improve our jumps, stunts and routines. They put in the extra work and came together as a team.

“They improved in their skills, but they also united together and grew closer. They are truly a great team!”

Louisville students secured a pair of top-four honors in their Class C-1 divisions. The Lions took home third place in the tumbling division with a score of 74.50 points. The team added a fourth-place award in the traditional performance division with a score of 76.00 points.

Louisville cheer team members include Ora Allvin, Wyleigh Bateman, Riley Bennett, Ava Culver, Ella Culver, Jaylin Gaston, Daysha Jones, Bella Kolvek, Piper Meisinger, Finley Meisinger, Hannah Parson, Alyna Piper, Marissa Staben, Laura Swanson and Alex Warner.

Weeping Water pocketed a third-place award in the Class C-2 non-tumbling division. The Indians produced a score of 66.00 points in the state contest.

Weeping Water cheer team members include Samantha Burch, Amanda Smith, Brooklyn Ahrens, Ella Cave, Trinity Damme, Blake Henderson, Katie Meyer, Jillian Rathe, Emily Ridge and Kaylea McCaulley. Rebecca Burch, Madison Ahrens and Madison Reiman were cheer sponsors.

Elmwood-Murdock students competed in a pair of state events. The Knights earned third place in the Class D non-tumbling division with a score of 71.00 points. The team also placed tenth in the Class D game day division with a total of 57.50 points.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Casey Clements led a group that challenged several other schools for the state championship. The team was just 2.50 points away from the first-place spot in the non-tumbling division contest.

Elmwood-Murdock cheer team members include Katelyn Stewart, Karly Anderson, Ellis West, Payton Haase and Grace Jacobson. Stewart and Anderson were co-captains for the Knights.

Class C-1 Game Day Division Cheer Results

Cozad 92.50, Grand Island Central Catholic 91.50, Conestoga 88.50, Raymond Central 88.00, Gothenburg 83.00, Broken Bow 81.50, Columbus Scotus 79.00, Lincoln Christian 78.50, Hershey 75.00, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 71.50, Falls City 69.50, Kearney Catholic 67.00, North Bend Central 67.00, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53.00

Class C-1 Non-Tumbling Division Cheer Results

Auburn 87.75, Wahoo 84.50, Cozad 84.00, Conestoga 81.50, Columbus Scotus 74.50, Ashland-Greenwood 72.50, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 71.00, Lincoln Christian 70.50, Syracuse 68.50, Madison 65.00, Columbus Lakeview 64.00, Doniphan-Trumbull 61.50, Kearney Catholic 49.50

Class C-1 Traditional Performance Division Cheer Results

Omaha Concordia 83.00, Bishop Neumann 79.00, Broken Bow 76.50, Louisville 76.00, Arlington 69.00, Ogallala 62.50, Falls City 62.50, Boone Central 61.00, Gothenburg 58.00, Hershey 55.00

Class C-1 Tumbling Division Cheer Results

Grand Island Central Catholic 82.00, Raymond Central 77.00, Louisville 74.50, Arlington 74.00, Lincoln Lutheran 69.00, Minden 66.50, Fort Calhoun 63.00

Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division Cheer Results

Kimball 85.50, Cornerstone Christian 66.50, Weeping Water 66.00, Thayer Central 55.00, Homer 53.00, Palmyra 48.50, Norfolk Catholic 47.50

Class D Game Day Division Cheer Results

Loomis 74.50, Cambridge 71.00, McCool Junction 63.50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 62.50, Southern 62.50, Hampton 61.00, Meridian 59.50, Creek Valley 58.50, Cedar Bluffs 58.50, Elmwood-Murdock 57.50, Archbishop Bergan 57.00, Deshler 56.00, Hitchcock County 49.50, Arapahoe 37.00

Class D Non-Tumbling Division Cheer Results

Archbishop Bergan 73.50, Southern 72.50, Elmwood-Murdock 71.00, North Platte St. Patrick’s 69.50, Heartland Lutheran 60.50, Creek Valley 60.50, Arapahoe 52.00, Shelton 46.50

