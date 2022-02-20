Cass County girls compete in state wrestling matches

OMAHA – Seven Cass County girls thrived under state spotlights this weekend during their wrestling matches in Omaha.

Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman and Emory Trofholz, Louisville’s Payton Thiele and Daysha Jones, Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber and Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson and Libby Sutton competed in the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. All seven girls won at least once during the event and three reached state championship matches.

Conestoga and Weeping Water tied for 13th place in team standings with 31 points. Plattsmouth finished 20th with 25.5 points and Louisville placed 37th with 16 points. Sixty-five schools took part in the state tournament.

Barber rose to the top of the 114-pound bracket with her work on Friday and Saturday. She produced a 16-1 technical fall over Battle Creek’s Ella Reeves (43-13) in the quarterfinals, and she picked up a 6-2 victory over Ainsworth’s Jolyn Pozehl (25-3) in Friday night’s semifinals.

Plowman also worked her way through the 114-pound bracket with three straight victories on Friday. She pinned Minden’s Sonny Sowles (18-8) in 23 seconds in her first match, and she copied the feat with a pin of Stanton’s Corah Linnaus (37-11) in 4:44. She then pinned Schuyler’s Courtney Briones (22-7) in 1:26 in the semifinal matchup.

Barber (28-2) and Plowman (38-7) competed in the state title match Saturday afternoon. Barber collected a pin in 2:52 to win the gold medal.

Wilson appeared in Saturday’s 107-pound championship contest. She dominated her first two matches over Schuyler’s Hasley Salgado (22-10) and Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (27-4). Wilson pinned Salgado in 1:28 and Walsh in 1:38.

The Weeping Water veteran squared off with undefeated opponent Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan in Saturday’s title match. Pehrson (43-0) pinned Wilson at the 1:11 mark. Wilson ended her year 39-5.

Sutton collected a sixth-place medal at 132 pounds. She opened her tournament in the quarterfinals against Chadron’s Fia Rasmussen. They were tied at 3-3 after 30 seconds and Sutton went up 4-3 late in the first period. She pinned Rasmussen at the 3:03 mark.

Sutton battled Norfolk’s Rylee Hoppe (26-3) in a match that went into an overtime tiebreaker. Hoppe earned an escape with 13 seconds left in the third overtime period to win 3-2.

Sutton finished her tournament Saturday morning with two matches. West Holt’s Madison Davis (21-4) registered a pin in 3:28 in the consolation semifinals. Ann Marie Meiman of Omaha North (27-6) edged Sutton 2-1 in the fifth-place match. Sutton ended her season 46-8.

Trofholz captured sixth place in the 126-pound field. She pinned Wayne’s Jaycee Bruns (29-11) in 1:39 in the first round. She then secured a medal after pinning Overton’s Sydnie Brown (21-7) in 4:44 in the quarterfinals.

Trofholz left the state wrestling meet after the quarterfinals to travel to Grand Island. She is a member of the Conestoga dance team, which competed in the state dance championships on Saturday morning. Trofholz returned to Omaha after the Cougars finished first and third in their state dance events. She appeared in the state wrestling medal ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Thiele etched her place in Louisville history books with a third-place medal at 100 pounds. She began the tournament with a comeback victory over Wayne’s Ichell Rivas (27-5) in the quarterfinals. Thiele erased a 3-2 deficit with a reversal at the 1:16 mark of the third period to win 4-3.

Thiele battled Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (30-7) in Friday night’s semifinals. They were tied 0-0 after the first period and remained deadlocked at 1-1 early in the third period. Prado collected a takedown and pin at the 4:46 mark to win the match.

Thiele rebounded with a pair of victories Saturday morning. She won her consolation semifinal 10-8 in overtime against Beatrice’s Autumn Bartlett (21-12). She then secured her third-place medal with a 1-0 triumph over Omaha Northwest’s Lay Lay Tun (27-6). Thiele ended her campaign 28-7.

Jones defeated Lexington’s Elsa Garcia (16-14) in the first round with a pin. She went up 3-0 with a takedown with 15 seconds left in the second period. She then brought Garcia to the mat and registered her pin at the 5:49 mark.

Bellevue East’s Jayda Parker (39-3) pinned Jones in 1:54 in the quarterfinals. West Point-Beemer’s Ziomara Ruiz (19-16) rallied past Jones in the first round of consolations. She collected a pin with one second left in the second period. Jones finished her season 29-10.

South Sioux City ran away with the team title with 95.5 points. The Cardinals had two state champions and six medalists. Norfolk (66.5 points) edged West Point-Beemer (61) for the runner-up trophy.

Team Results

South Sioux City 95, Norfolk 66.5, West Point-Beemer 61, Pierce 56, Yutan 54, Grand Island 47, Aurora 43, Crofton 38, Chadron 37, Schuyler 36, Amherst 33, Winnebago 32, Conestoga 31, Weeping Water 31, Bennington 28, Wahoo 28, Grand Island Northwest 27, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 26, Omaha Westside 26, Plattsmouth 25.5, McCook 25, Omaha North 25, Columbus Lakeview 23, Nebraska City 23, Bellevue East 22, Fairbury 22, Omaha Central 22, O’Neill 22, Ogallala 21, Johnson County Central 20, Ralston 20, South Loup 20, Stanton 19, Omaha Northwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 18, West Holt 18, Louisville 16, Lexington 14, Ainsworth 13, Omaha South 13, Ord 13, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9, Fremont 9, Battle Creek 7, Beatrice 7, Omaha Marian 7, Minden 7, Millard West 4, High Plains Community 3, Overton 3, Norfolk Catholic 2, Platteview 2, Boone Central 1, Millard South 1, Wayne 1, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Bayard 0, Bridgeport 0, Centura 0, Columbus 0, Gothenburg 0, Omaha Skutt 0, Palmyra 0, Southwest 0, Summerland 0

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Sonny Sowles (Minden) 0:23, pinned Corah Linnaus (Stanton) 4:44, pinned Courtney Briones (Schuyler) 1:26, pinned by Zoey Barber (Plattsmouth) 2:52

126 – Emory Trofholz (6th)

Pinned Jaycee Bruns (Wayne) 1:39, pinned Sydnie Brown (Overton) 4:44, forfeit to Regan Rosseter (Omaha Westside), forfeit to Patricia Arroyo (Red Cloud/Blue Hill), forfeit to Angeline Skrdla (Pierce)

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (3rd)

Pinned Ichell Rivas (Wayne) 4-3, pinned by Jocelyn Prado (Johnson County Central) 4:47, dec. Autumn Bartlett (Beatrice) 10-8 (OT), dec. Lay Lay Tun (Omaha Northwest) 1-0

152 – Daysha Jones

Pinned Elsa Garcia (Lexington) 5:49, pinned by Jayda Parker (Bellevue East) 1:54, pinned by Ziomara Ruiz (West Point-Beemer) 3:00

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (1st)

Tech fall Ella Reeves (Battle Creek) 16-1 (5:36), dec. Jolyn Pozehl (Ainsworth) 6-2, pinned Kylee Plowman (Conestoga) 2:52

Weeping Water Results

107 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)

Pinned Hasley Salgado (Schuyler) 1:28, pinned Fransisca Walsh (Lexington) 1:38, pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) 1:11

132 – Libby Sutton (6th)

Pinned Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) 3:03, dec. by Rylee Hoppe (Norfolk) 3-2 (OT), pinned by Madison Davis (West Holt) 3:28, dec. by Ann Marie Meiman (Omaha North) 2-1

