LOUISVILLE – Twelve Cass County girls received recognition for their work on the basketball court with postseason honors this week.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water earned spots on All-East Central Nebraska Conference postseason teams. ECNC coaches gathered in Louisville Tuesday night for their annual selection meeting. They chose athletes for first, second, third and honorable mention teams.
Weeping Water sophomore Grace Cave, Weeping Water junior Peyton Barrett and Louisville senior Meagan Mackling were all members of the first team.
Cave helped Weeping Water in a variety of categories this season. She scored 490 points and made 40.3 percent of her field-goal attempts. She sank 59 3-pointers and went 83-of-122 at the free-throw line. Cave also had 147 rebounds, 88 assists, 113 steals, 17 blocks and 71 pass deflections.
Barrett paced Weeping Water’s scoring attack with 517 points. She made 38.7 percent of her shots, drained 75 3-pointers and went 106-of-152 from the stripe. She added 162 rebounds, 28 assists, 94 steals, 52 pass deflections and three blocks.
Mackling led Louisville’s offense with 292 points. She made 47 percent of her shots and 31 percent of her 3-point tries. She drew one charge and added 32 assists, 67 steals, four blocks, 54 pass deflections and 64 rebounds.
Louisville senior Avery Heard was selected to the league’s second team. She led the Lions in rebounding with 172 boards and was second in scoring with 237 points. She sank 56 percent of her shots from the floor. Heard also contributed 54 assists, 37 steals, three blocks and 35 pass deflections.
Elmwood-Murdock junior Lauren Justesen, Louisville senior Jordan Winkler and Louisville junior Faye Jacobsen were all chosen for the league’s third team.
Justesen guided E-M’s offense with team-best marks in both points (270) and assists (31). She made 39.2 percent of her shots from the floor and hauled in a team-best 142 rebounds. She added 35 steals and three blocks for the Knights.
Winkler led the Lions with 91 assists and poured in 194 points. She was second on the team with 51 steals and added 83 rebounds, 33 pass deflections and one block.
Jacobsen hauled in 131 rebounds and posted 237 points. She made 63 percent of her shots from the floor and produced a team-best 20 blocks. She added 28 assists, 25 steals and 22 pass deflections.
Conestoga sophomore Myah Cummings, Conestoga freshman Lindee Watson, Elmwood-Murdock junior Sydney Anderson and Louisville seniors Maia Johnson and Lauryn Kalkowski were honorable mention selections.
Cummings guided Conestoga’s offense with 134 points and 10 assists. She made 31 percent of her shots from the floor and 33 percent of her 3-point attempts. She added 32 steals, three blocks, 18 pass deflections and 45 rebounds.
Watson led the CHS rebounding attack with 97 boards. She scored 124 points and made 50 percent of her shots from the floor. She pitched in seven assists, 17 steals and seven pass deflections.
Anderson led Elmwood-Murdock with 39 steals and added 54 rebounds and 21 assists. She scored 164 points and drained 23 3-pointers.
Kalkowski scored 140 points for Louisville and connected on 34 3-pointers. She was second on the squad with 61 assists and drew a team-best three charges. She also posted 48 rebounds, 12 pass deflections, 10 steals and one block.
Johnson generated 98 points for the Lions and shot 48 percent from the field. She hauled in 78 rebounds, collected 14 assists and drew a pair of charges. She also had 13 pass deflections, three blocks and nine steals.
All-ECNC Girls Basketball First Team
Grace Cave – Weeping Water – Sophomore
Ashley Teten – Auburn – Senior
Meagan Mackling – Louisville – Senior
Peyton Barrett – Weeping Water – Junior
Brooklyn Minzel – Malcolm – Senior
All-ECNC Girls Basketball Second Team
Molly Davis – Yutan – Junior
McKenzie Teten – Malcolm – Senior
Addison Dorn – Freeman – Junior
Avery Heard – Louisville – Senior
Rylie Jones – Yutan – Sophomore
All-ECNC Girls Basketball Third Team
Jordan Winkler – Louisville – Senior
Lauren Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Sydnie Reeves – Auburn – Senior
Faye Jacobsen – Louisville – Junior
Dakotah Ludemann – Johnson County Central – Freshman
All-ECNC Girls Basketball Honorable Mention Team
Mollie Grant – Auburn – Senior
Myah Cummings – Conestoga – Sophomore
Lindee Watson – Conestoga – Freshman
Sydney Anderson – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Macy Holland – Freeman – Senior
Brylie Hartwig – Freeman – Junior
Maia Johnson – Louisville – Senior
Lauryn Kalkowski – Louisville – Senior
Kelsey Brady – Malcolm – Senior
Delaney Patocka – Mead – Junior
Emily Hebenstreit – Mead – Freshman
Clara Whyman – Palmyra – Junior
Madelyn Sweeney – Palmyra – Junior
Taylor Arensberg – Yutan – Senior
Lynn Smith – Yutan – Senior