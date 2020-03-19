Cass County girls earn ECNC basketball awards

Jacobsen led the Lions with 252 points and sank 54 percent of her field-goal attempts (98-of-180). She posted team-best marks in steals (48), blocks (38) and rebounds (219) and made 45 assists and 22 pass deflections. She hauled in 63 offensive and 156 defensive boards during the year.

Coaches selected Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Brenna Schmidt and Louisville junior McKenzie Norris for the third team.

Schmidt led the Knights with 249 points and made 59 percent of her field-goal attempts (113-of-190). She hauled in a team-best 208 rebounds (97 offensive, 111 defensive) and led E-M with 54 blocks. She added 29 assists, ten steals and 11 pass deflections.

Norris generated 222 points and sank 34 percent of her field-goal attempts (76-of-225). She drained a team-best 34 3-pointers and led the Lions with 53 assists. She chipped in 53 rebounds (11 offensive, 42 defensive), 38 steals and 20 pass deflections.

Coaches recognized Conestoga junior Myah Cummings, Elmwood-Murdock senior Sydney Anderson, Weeping Water senior Bailee Nissen and Weeping Water junior Reagan Aronson with spots on the honorable mention team.