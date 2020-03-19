Cass County girls earn ECNC basketball awards

MURDOCK – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches recognized ten Cass County girls Tuesday night for their work on basketball courts this winter.
ECNC coaches took part in a selection meeting at Elmwood-Murdock High School for the 2019-20 basketball season. Coaches chose players for first, second, third and honorable mention teams. Students from Auburn, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Malcolm, Mead, Palmyra, Weeping Water and Yutan were eligible.
Coaches selected Weeping Water junior Grace Cave and Weeping Water senior Peyton Barrett for the first team.
Cave finished the season with team-best marks in points (509), assists (133), steals (127) and blocks (32). She averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Indians.
Barrett ended the year with a team-best 154 rebounds. She scored 471 points and chipped in 72 assists, 105 steals and three blocks. She averaged 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Coaches honored Elmwood-Murdock senior Lauren Justesen and Louisville senior Faye Jacobsen with spots on the second team.
Justesen generated 190 points and made 40.2 percent of her field-goal attempts (64-of-159). She sank 15 3-pointers and 47 free throws and hauled in 44 offensive and 92 defensive rebounds. She added 28 steals, three blocks, 27 pass deflections, one charge taken and a team-best 58 assists.
Jacobsen led the Lions with 252 points and sank 54 percent of her field-goal attempts (98-of-180). She posted team-best marks in steals (48), blocks (38) and rebounds (219) and made 45 assists and 22 pass deflections. She hauled in 63 offensive and 156 defensive boards during the year.
Coaches selected Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Brenna Schmidt and Louisville junior McKenzie Norris for the third team.
Schmidt led the Knights with 249 points and made 59 percent of her field-goal attempts (113-of-190). She hauled in a team-best 208 rebounds (97 offensive, 111 defensive) and led E-M with 54 blocks. She added 29 assists, ten steals and 11 pass deflections.
Norris generated 222 points and sank 34 percent of her field-goal attempts (76-of-225). She drained a team-best 34 3-pointers and led the Lions with 53 assists. She chipped in 53 rebounds (11 offensive, 42 defensive), 38 steals and 20 pass deflections.
Coaches recognized Conestoga junior Myah Cummings, Elmwood-Murdock senior Sydney Anderson, Weeping Water senior Bailee Nissen and Weeping Water junior Reagan Aronson with spots on the honorable mention team.
Cummings led the Cougars with 148 points this season and averaged 9.3 points per game. She made 32 percent of her shots from the floor (50-of-155) and 63 percent of her free throws (33-of-52). She added 20 assists, 25 steals, four blocks, 18 pass deflections, one charge taken and 46 rebounds (seven offensive, 39 defensive).
Anderson collected 203 points and drained a team-best 50 free throws during the year. She pocketed 21 3-pointers and led the Knights with 42 pass deflections. She hauled in 67 rebounds (22 offensive, 45 defensive) and chipped in 54 assists, 44 steals and three blocks.
Nissen ended the year with 88 points, 91 rebounds, 17 assists and 20 steals. She drew multiple charges during the season and anchored the team’s interior defense.
Aronson finished the campaign with 156 points, 53 rebounds, 17 assists and 20 steals. She helped the Indians with her perimeter work on both ends of the court.
2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Basketball Selections
First Team
Grace Cave Weeping Water Junior
Alyssa Fortik Malcolm Freshman
Molly Davis Yutan Senior
Peyton Barrett Weeping Water Senior
Addison Dorn Freeman Senior
Second Team
Lauren Justesen Elmwood-Murdock Senior
Johanna Vandenack Yutan Senior
Faye Jacobsen Louisville Senior
Emma Brown Malcolm Freshman
Jocelyn Lambert Auburn Junior
Third Team
Brenna Schmidt Elmwood-Murdock Sophomore
Dakota Ludemann Johnson Cty. Central Sophomore
Brylie Hartwig Freeman Senior
Emily Hebenstreit Mead Sophomore
McKenzie Norris Louisville Junior
Honorable Mention Team
Sydney Anderson Elmwood-Murdock Senior
Joslyn Small Malcolm Junior
Myah Cummings Conestoga Junior
Emily Quinn Mead Sophomore
Reagan Aronson Weeping Water Junior
Zadie Plager Johnson Cty. Central Junior
Ashlynn Sehi Malcolm Junior
Laycee Josoff Yutan Freshman
Madelyn Sweney Palmyra Senior
Bailee Nissen Weeping Water Senior
Jami Gabriel Palmyra Junior
Emma Lloyd Yutan Senior