Cass County girls earn ECNC hoops awards

Girls from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water gained recognition for their basketball abilities with spots on league teams.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored students with spots on four league teams. Coaches voted for players to receive recognition on the first team, second team, third team and honorable mention squad for the 2021-22 season.

Elmwood-Murdock seniors Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm were selected for the first team.

Bacon was one of Elmwood-Murdock’s top players on both ends of the court. She finished her season with 300 points and made 53 percent of her field-goal attempts. She went 77-of-113 from the free-throw line (68.1 percent) and hauled in a team-best 73 offensive rebounds. She ended the year with 163 rebounds, three blocks, 36 steals, 60 assists and 42 pass deflections.

Frahm helped Elmwood-Murdock’s perimeter attack with 175 points. She dished out a team-best 104 assists and led the Knights with 57 steals. Frahm sank 24 3-pointers and 17 free throws and grabbed 20 offensive and 65 defensive rebounds. She added seven blocks and 54 pass deflections on defense for E-M.

Weeping Water senior Karley Ridge and Elmwood-Murdock senior Brenna Schmidt were selected for the second team.

Ridge helped Weeping Water on both ends of the court. She finished the season with 240 points, 147 rebounds, 56 assists, 65 steals and 14 blocks. She went 89-of-273 from the field (32.6 percent) and 16-of-53 from 3-point range (32.9 percent). She added 46 free throws for the Indians.

Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock in the paint with team-best marks in points (305), blocks (34) and rebounds (188). She collected 76 offensive and 112 defensive rebounds and went 140-of-224 on her field-goal attempts (62.5 percent). She made 25 free throws and posted 16 steals, 35 pass deflections and nine assists.

Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Tatum Backemeyer was selected for the third team. She finished third in E-M’s scoring department with 224 points. She went 81-of-187 from the field (43.3 percent) and 33-of-96 from 3-point range (34.3 percent). She made 29 free throws and added 26 steals, 38 pass deflections, 35 assists, one block and 44 rebounds.

Elmwood-Murdock junior Ella Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Laney Frahm and Weeping Water senior Kiera Brack were selected for the honorable mention squad.

Zierott was one of Elmwood-Murdock’s best defenders and was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top player. She produced 40 steals, 39 pass deflections, one block and drew one charge. She scored 54 points, dished out 33 assists and hauled in 25 offensive and 43 defensive rebounds.

Frahm ended her campaign with 129 points. She went 48-of-128 from the field (37.5 percent) and 21-of-60 from 3-point distance (35.0 percent). Frahm made 13 free throws, 68 assists, 48 pass deflections, five blocks and 40 steals. She ended the year with 26 offensive and 45 defensive rebounds.

Brack gave Weeping Water valuable production from her perimeter spot. She collected 146 points, 55 rebounds, 24 assists, 28 steals and one block. She finished 47-of-144 from the floor (32.6 percent) and 37-of-116 from 3-point range (31.9 percent). She added 15 free throws for Weeping Water.

2021-22 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Basketball Selections

First Team

Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Junior

Lexi Bacon – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Emily Hebenstreit – Mead – Senior

Bailey Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Diamond Sedlak – Malcolm – Junior

Second Team

Karley Ridge – Weeping Water – Senior

Brenna Schmidt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Emma Brown – Malcolm – Junior

Madi Jones – Falls City – Junior

Jaeleigh Darnell – Auburn – Senior

Third Team

Sydney Binder – Auburn – Sophomore

Emily Quinn – Mead – Senior

Melody Billings – Auburn – Senior

Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Makinley Scholl – Falls City – Sophomore

Honorable Mention Team

Dakota Haner – Freeman – Sophomore

Emma Swanda – Johnson County Central – Senior

Laney Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Ava Berkebile – Johnson County Central – Senior

Kiera Brack – Weeping Water – Senior

Rylie Walter – Palmyra – Freshman

Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Junior

Ella Zierott – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Lexi Winkle – Freeman – Junior

Kinsley Havranek – Palmyra – Sophomore

Bailey Langemeier – Mead – Senior

