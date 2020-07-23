Cass County golfers placed in state classes

LINCOLN – Golfers from three Cass County schools discovered Wednesday which classifications they would swing clubs in during the 2020 season.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about girls golf programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide girls golf programs into Classes A, B and C.
The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. The largest 64 schools in the state were placed in Classes A and B. The remaining girls golf programs were grouped in Class C.
Schools that had a combined total enrollment of 850 students and above were listed in Class A. The remaining programs in the top 64 were placed in Class B. The state arranged Classes B and C based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.
There will be 32 teams in Class A this fall. Omaha South will have the largest total enrollment of 2,226 students. North Platte (896) will have the smallest Class A enrollment.
There will be 32 schools in Class B this season. Hastings (401 girls) and Scottsbluff (397) will have the largest enrollments in the class. Adams Central (111) and Wayne (108) will have the smallest enrollments.
Plattsmouth will participate in Class B and will have the 20th-largest enrollment of 178 girls. The Blue Devils will compete in the Trailblazer Conference for the first time this fall. PHS will host the inaugural TBC Tournament at Bay Hills Golf Club on Sept. 30.
Fellow league members Beatrice (221 girls), Nebraska City (204) and Platteview (142) will compete in Class B. Ralston and Omaha Mercy (1,035 total students) will have a co-op program and will compete in Class A. Wahoo (119 girls) has sponsored girls golf programs in past years but the school was not listed on the 2020 classification chart.
There will be 65 teams in Class C this fall. Gothenburg (106 girls) will have the largest Class C enrollment. Creek Valley (19), Exeter-Milligan (19) and Mullen (18) will have the smallest enrollments.
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will share golfers this year under the Elmwood-Murdock name. The Knights will compete in Class C and will have the 22nd-largest enrollment of 74 girls.
Elmwood-Murdock will be in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Fellow league programs Auburn (74), Cedar Bluffs/Mead (66), Johnson County Central (57) and Palmyra (47) will also be in Class C.
