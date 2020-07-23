Cass County golfers placed in state classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Golfers from three Cass County schools discovered Wednesday which classifications they would swing clubs in during the 2020 season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about girls golf programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide girls golf programs into Classes A, B and C.

The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. The largest 64 schools in the state were placed in Classes A and B. The remaining girls golf programs were grouped in Class C.

Schools that had a combined total enrollment of 850 students and above were listed in Class A. The remaining programs in the top 64 were placed in Class B. The state arranged Classes B and C based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.

There will be 32 teams in Class A this fall. Omaha South will have the largest total enrollment of 2,226 students. North Platte (896) will have the smallest Class A enrollment.

There will be 32 schools in Class B this season. Hastings (401 girls) and Scottsbluff (397) will have the largest enrollments in the class. Adams Central (111) and Wayne (108) will have the smallest enrollments.