Cass County natives capture Doane honors

CRETE – Eight Cass County natives were honored Friday for their academic and athletic achievements at Doane University in 2019-20.

Maddy Sladky, Jaci Parriott, Jacinda Davis, Stephanie Hoshor, Haley Miller, Dani Schreiber, Elizabeth Krejci and John Krejci earned accolades for their work in the classroom and on the playing field. Doane officials announced recipients of two Scholar-Athlete awards on Friday afternoon.

The Doane Scholar-Athlete Award is presented to students who maintained a minimum cumulative 3.30 grade point average and participated on varsity or junior varsity teams this year.

Doane students could also earn the Pflieger/Olson Scholar-Athlete Award. The Great Plains Athletic Conference presents this honor to students who maintained a minimum cumulative 3.30 GPA and were contributing varsity members in their sport.

Students could earn awards in more than one sport. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors were eligible for recognition.

Sladky, Parriott and Davis earned the Doane and GPAC awards for the women’s cross country team. Sladky graduated from Louisville, Parriott is a Conestoga alum and Davis is a Plattsmouth graduate.