PAPILLION – Multiple Cass County residents displayed their athletic talents Sunday during a triathlon at a Papillion park.
People from across the region participated in the City of Papillion Mayor’s Triathlon at Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area. A total of 138 individuals and five relay teams took part in an event that tested different physical abilities. Athletes completed a 500-meter swim, 13-mile bicycle ride and five-kilometer run.
Plattsmouth residents Theresa McClatchey, Matthew Baroni, Brock Milius, Josephine Kassube and Jamison Hiner all completed the individual course. Greenwood resident Tim Lavington, Union resident Christina Cummings and Louisville resident Justin Plucknett also finished the triathlon on an individual level.
Lavington was the fastest Cass County resident with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 19 seconds. He placed sixth in overall standings. McClatchey was the second-fastest local resident in 1:25:14. She placed 54th overall and had the fastest time in the female 40-49 age bracket.
Plattsmouth resident Sean Minahan competed on a relay team named Race Judicata. Minahan, Karson Kampfe and John Walker finished the course in 1:10:16. Plattsmouth High School students Jacob Zitek, Mathew Zitek and C.J. Wiseman formed a relay team called The Blue Devils. The group crossed the finish line in 1:29:26.
Bellevue resident Greg Dowe, 32, won the triathlon championship in 1:00:05. He edged Omaha resident Eric Moser, 26, by eight seconds for first place.
Top Ten Individual Results
1) Greg Dowe (Bellevue), 1:00:05, 2) Eric Moser (Omaha) 1:00:13, 3) Tyler Byrd (Bennington) 1:03:09, 4) Andy Cayer (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 1:04:22, 5) Justin Morar (Omaha) 1:08:08, 6) Tim Lavington (Greenwood) 1:08:19, 7) Jeff Zdan (La Vista) 1:08:30, 8) Michael Dobson (Grand Island) 1:08:47, 9) Lincoln Murdoch (Omaha) 1:09:37, 10) Camila Rutford (Omaha) 1:10:04
Cass County Individual Results
Greenwood: Tim Lavington, 1:08:19
Plattsmouth: Theresa McClatchey, 1:25:14
Plattsmouth: Matthew Baroni, 1:33:54
Plattsmouth: Brock Milius, 1:34:33
Union: Christina Cummings, 1:57:02
Plattsmouth: Josephine Kassube, 2:01:38
Plattsmouth: Jamison Hiner, 2:04:05
Louisville: Justin Plucknett, 2:12:00
Cass County Relay Results
Race Judicata: Karson Kampfe, Sean Minahan, John Walker 1:10:16
The Blue Devils: Jacob Zitek, Mathew Zitek, C.J. Wiseman: 1:29:26