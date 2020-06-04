Cass County schools earn NSAA Cup recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Cass County students took part in a wide variety of sports, fine arts and academic activities during the past school year.

A state organization recognized them for their positive efforts this week.

Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officials released final standings in the 2019-20 NSAA Cup program on June 3. The organization began the NSAA Cup in 2006 to acknowledge the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs during the school year.

The NSAA set up a points system based on each school’s participation in NSAA activities and performances in state championship events within each division and class. Music is the only activity that is an exception to this criteria since it does not have a state-level tournament or event. Schools earn points based on their participation at district music contests.

Schools could collect five points for each activity they participated in. For example, Weeping Water students took part in 13 activities during the year and received 65 participation points.