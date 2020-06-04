Cass County schools earn NSAA Cup recognition

LINCOLN – Cass County students took part in a wide variety of sports, fine arts and academic activities during the past school year.
A state organization recognized them for their positive efforts this week.
Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officials released final standings in the 2019-20 NSAA Cup program on June 3. The organization began the NSAA Cup in 2006 to acknowledge the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs during the school year.
The NSAA set up a points system based on each school’s participation in NSAA activities and performances in state championship events within each division and class. Music is the only activity that is an exception to this criteria since it does not have a state-level tournament or event. Schools earn points based on their participation at district music contests.
Schools could collect five points for each activity they participated in. For example, Weeping Water students took part in 13 activities during the year and received 65 participation points.
Schools received points for sponsoring the following activities: volleyball, girls golf, football, girls cross country, boys cross country, boys tennis, softball, play production, unified bowling, speech, debate, music, journalism, wrestling, state duals wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, baseball, girls track and field, boys track and field, girls tennis, boys golf, girls soccer and boys soccer.
The NSAA divided each school into classes of A, B, C and D. They presented awards to winners in girls, boys and all-school divisions.
Schools that finished in the top eight positions plus ties in a state championship event received points. If schools were involved in a co-op agreement, each of them earned points for that event provided they had at least one student on the varsity team.
Schools received 50 points for a state championship effort and 45 points for a second-place finish. The other point totals were for third place (40 points), fourth place (35), fifth place (30), sixth place (25), seventh place (20) and eighth place (15).
There were no spring activities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NSAA awarded schools five participation points for each spring activity they had registered for.
Conestoga
Conestoga finished 55th in Class C overall standings with 105 points.
The school received 80 points for sponsoring NSAA programs. Conestoga students participated in volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, football, softball, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, girls track and field, boys track and field, girls soccer, boys soccer, music, speech, play production and journalism.
Conestoga collected 25 additional points for state duals wrestling. The Cougars captured sixth place in the event during their trip to Kearney.
Grand Island Central Catholic secured the NSAA Cup for Class C with 297.5 points. GICC edged Wahoo (272.5 points) and Adams Central (270) for the top spot.
Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock finished 75th in Class C overall standings with 75 points.
The Knights received 75 points for sponsoring NSAA programs. The school participated in volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, football, girls golf, unified bowling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf, speech, play production, music and journalism.
Elmwood-Murdock did not have any bonus points for state-placing activities during the year.
Louisville
Louisville finished 85th in Class C overall standings with 70 points.
The Lions received 70 points for sponsoring NSAA programs. Louisville students participated in volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, football, softball, unified bowling, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, girls track and field, boys track and field, speech, play production, music and journalism.
Louisville did not have any bonus points for state-placing activities during the year.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth finished 25th in Class B overall standings with 105 points.
PHS received 90 points for sponsoring NSAA programs. Plattsmouth students participated in volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, football, softball, girls golf, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, baseball, girls track and field, boys track and field, girls soccer, boys soccer, boys golf, music, speech and journalism.
The boys cross country team helped Plattsmouth’s overall score rise by 15 points. The Blue Devils finished eighth in this past fall’s Class B State Meet.
Omaha Skutt won the overall Class B title with 480 points. The Skyhawks had state-placing teams in eight events during the fall and winter seasons and four state titles. Scottsbluff placed second with 372.5 points and Hastings was third with 330 points.
Weeping Water
Weeping Water finished 50th in Class D overall standings with 102.5 points.
The Indians received 65 points for sponsoring NSAA programs. Weeping Water students took part in volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, football, softball, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, girls track and field, boys track and field, music, speech and play production.
Weeping Water earned 15 points in wrestling and 22.5 points in girls basketball. WWHS wrestlers placed eighth in team standings at the Class D State Meet. The Indians qualified for the Class D-1 State Tournament in girls basketball.
Bancroft-Rosalie and Humphrey St. Francis were in a close battle for the Class D championship. Bancroft-Rosalie claimed the NSAA Cup with 250 points. Humphrey St. Francis finished second with 245 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!