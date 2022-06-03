Cass County schools participate in NSAA Cup

LINCOLN – All five Cass County schools gained recognition this past week for sponsoring activities for area teenagers.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water took part in the annual NSAA Cup. Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officials began the NSAA Cup program in 2006 to highlight the efforts of high school athletic and fine arts programs during the academic year. The organization set up a points system based on each school’s participation in NSAA-sanctioned activities and their performances in state championship events.

The state created divisions for girls, boys and overall standings in each class. Schools competed in Classes A, B, C and D based on their overall enrollment.

There are 29 NSAA-sanctioned programs. They include football, volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, softball, unified bowling, play production, speech, Lincoln-Douglas debate, music, journalism, girls bowling, boys bowling, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, baseball, girls track and field, boys track and field, unified track and field, girls tennis, boys golf, girls soccer and boys soccer.

Schools could collect five points for each activity they sponsored during the academic year. They received points for fall, winter and spring activities.

Schools also received points for participating in district music contests in the spring. They received five points for having at least two instrumental music entries and two vocal music entries at districts.

Schools that finished in the top eight positions plus ties in a state championship event received points. They earned 50 points for a state championship in a team event. Schools earned 45, 40, 35, 30, 25, 20 and 15 points for finishing in second through eighth places.

Plattsmouth competed in Class B in the NSAA Cup. The Blue Devils finished the overall standings with 132.5 points. Plattsmouth earned 22.5 points for advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class B football playoffs. The Blue Devils scored ten points in music and 100 points for sponsoring activities.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water participated in Class C. Conestoga finished with 95 points, Louisville collected 80 points and Weeping Water tallied 75 points.

Conestoga scored ten points in music and 85 points for sponsoring activities. Louisville scored five points in music and 75 points for sponsoring activities, and Weeping Water generated ten points in music and 65 points for sponsoring activities.

Elmwood-Murdock competed in Class D in the NSAA Cup. The Knights finished tenth in overall standings with 217.5 points and third in girls standings with 192.5 points.

Elmwood-Murdock scored 35 points in volleyball, 40 points in play production, 40 points in speech and 22.5 points in girls basketball. E-M added ten points in music and 70 points for sponsoring activities.

Class B All-School Top Ten Standings

Omaha Skutt 762.5, Elkhorn North 630, Bennington 532.5, Grand Island Northwest 490, Norris 487.5, Waverly 435, York 385, Elkhorn 357.5, Scottsbluff 352.5, Lexington 342.5

Class B Girls Top Ten Standings

Elkhorn North 422.5, Omaha Skutt 377.5, Grand Island Northwest 307.5, York 305, Bennington 302.5, Norris 295, Elkhorn 207.5, Omaha Duchesne 200, Scottsbluff 180, Waverly 172.5

Class B Boys Top Ten Standings

Omaha Skutt 447.5, Waverly 325, Elkhorn North 290, Grand Island Northwest 285, Bennington 280, York 255, Lexington 250, Scottsbluff 245, Elkhorn 240, Norris 217.5

Class C All-School Top Ten Standings

Grand Island Central Catholic 475, Columbus Scotus 385, Kearney Catholic 362.5, Lincoln Lutheran 335, Norfolk Catholic 332.5, Ogallala 292.5, Crofton 282.5, Wayne 270, Yutan 260, Pierce 255

Class C Girls Top Ten Standings

Columbus Scotus 262.5, Lincoln Lutheran 257.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 242.5, Ogallala 230, Crofton 217.5, Malcolm 207.5, Yutan 185, Pierce 180, Hastings St. Cecilia 175, West Point-Beemer 175

Class C Boys Top Ten Standings

Grand Island Central Catholic 282.5, Columbus Scotus 257.5, Kearney Catholic 245, Norfolk Catholic 240, Ogallala 232.5, Burwell 190, Battle Creek 182.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 172.5, Hartington-Newcastle 160, Southern Valley 160

Class D All-School Top Ten Standings

North Platte St. Patrick’s 345, Archbishop Bergan 332.5, David City Aquinas 285, Humphrey 270, Howells-Dodge 262.5, Humphrey St. Francis 247.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 245, Hartington Cedar Catholic 237.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 220, Elmwood-Murdock 217.5

Class D Girls Top Ten Standings

Archbishop Bergan 212.5, Humphrey St. Francis 200, Elmwood-Murdock 192.5, Humphrey 190, David City Aquinas 177.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 175, Lindsay Holy Family 160, Nebraska Christian 152.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 145, Wausa 145

Class D Boys Top Ten Standings

North Platte St. Patrick’s 240, Archbishop Bergan 197.5, David City Aquinas 192.5, Howells-Dodge 187.5, Potter-Dix 175, Lindsay Holy Family 165, O’Neill St. Mary’s 155, Osmond 150, Wausa 150, Osceola 147.5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.